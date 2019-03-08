Flamingos win close race for the 2019 Honiton Netball League summer season title

Archant

Flamingos, in their final season in the Honiton Netball League, have been crowned as the 2019 Summer League champions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a superbly close contest throughout with the champions decided on goal differed and, in the final table just three points separated the top six sides!

They were undefeated in the summer league and finished top on goal difference.

HNC Hot Shots finished as the runners-up and, what's more, they are now unbeaten in successive winter and summer league's. They finished second to champions Flamingos by then narrowest of margins - goal difference.

The final fixtures of the season were played on the penultimate Monday of July when, because of previous inclement weather, some teams played twice in order that the league campaign could be finished on that match night.

A special mention to ONC Fire Crackers who are a back to netball team and won their first game of the season.

The league is currently enjoying a summer break before the new winter league season gets under way on September 9.

Final table

2019 summer season Honiton Netball League

P W L D F A Pts

Flamingos 7 7 0 0 370 132 21

HNC Hotshots 7 7 0 0 344 140 21

SNC Toucans 7 6 0 1 249 160 20

Beer Blazers 7 6 1 0 317 166 19

Hi Q 7 6 1 0 318 172 19

Jaguars 7 6 1 0 266 177 19

Blackdown 7 5 2 0 309 162 17

Signs South West 7 5 2 0 309 162 17

Ridge Roofing 7 4 2 1 285 189 15

Tridents 7 4 3 0 265 218 14

Otter Valley 7 4 3 0 268 236 14

Panthers 7 4 3 0 234 241 14

HNC 3Ts 7 3 4 0 221 254 12

Tornados 7 3 4 0 171 205 11

HNC Heat 7 3 4 0 201 252 11

Cran'k Black Arrows 7 2 5 0 237 258 10

Slick Chicks 7 2 5 0 223 288 9

Jurassics 7 1 6 0 167 251 7

Cran'k White Arrows 7 1 6 0 171 262 6

SNC Kites 7 1 6 0 154 297 6

ONC Fire Crackers 7 1 6 0 148 324 6

HNC Honeyz 7 1 6 0 168 344 4

Shooting Stars 7 1 6 0 97 279 4

ONC Flaming Barrels 7 0 7 0 144 357 2