Flamingos win close race for the 2019 Honiton Netball League summer season title
PUBLISHED: 11:04 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 17 August 2019
Archant
Flamingos, in their final season in the Honiton Netball League, have been crowned as the 2019 Summer League champions.
It was a superbly close contest throughout with the champions decided on goal differed and, in the final table just three points separated the top six sides!
They were undefeated in the summer league and finished top on goal difference.
HNC Hot Shots finished as the runners-up and, what's more, they are now unbeaten in successive winter and summer league's. They finished second to champions Flamingos by then narrowest of margins - goal difference.
The final fixtures of the season were played on the penultimate Monday of July when, because of previous inclement weather, some teams played twice in order that the league campaign could be finished on that match night.
A special mention to ONC Fire Crackers who are a back to netball team and won their first game of the season.
The league is currently enjoying a summer break before the new winter league season gets under way on September 9.
Final table
2019 summer season Honiton Netball League
P W L D F A Pts
Flamingos 7 7 0 0 370 132 21
HNC Hotshots 7 7 0 0 344 140 21
SNC Toucans 7 6 0 1 249 160 20
Beer Blazers 7 6 1 0 317 166 19
Hi Q 7 6 1 0 318 172 19
Jaguars 7 6 1 0 266 177 19
Blackdown 7 5 2 0 309 162 17
Signs South West 7 5 2 0 309 162 17
Ridge Roofing 7 4 2 1 285 189 15
Tridents 7 4 3 0 265 218 14
Otter Valley 7 4 3 0 268 236 14
Panthers 7 4 3 0 234 241 14
HNC 3Ts 7 3 4 0 221 254 12
Tornados 7 3 4 0 171 205 11
HNC Heat 7 3 4 0 201 252 11
Cran'k Black Arrows 7 2 5 0 237 258 10
Slick Chicks 7 2 5 0 223 288 9
Jurassics 7 1 6 0 167 251 7
Cran'k White Arrows 7 1 6 0 171 262 6
SNC Kites 7 1 6 0 154 297 6
ONC Fire Crackers 7 1 6 0 148 324 6
HNC Honeyz 7 1 6 0 168 344 4
Shooting Stars 7 1 6 0 97 279 4
ONC Flaming Barrels 7 0 7 0 144 357 2