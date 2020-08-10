Flitch Trophy triumph for Rachael and David Stewart and roast all round for the players

Golf club and ball Archant

The first Sunday of August saw the playing of the first official mixed trophy competition since lockdown was introduced earlier in the year, writes Jackie Seager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The competition was for the Flitch Trophy, which, historically sees the award of a flitch of bacon, or a side of salted pork, being presented to married couples who could swear to not having regretted their marriage for a year and a day.

In years gone by, the club had indeed presented a flitch of pork to the lucky winning couple, although in more modern times this has converted to the form of a voucher.

This trophy competition, with a Ham Flitch, began in 1980, although in 1990 an additional trophy was presented by Barbara Adams in memory of her husband David.

The 2020 Flitch Trophy provided 28 happy members a foursomes Stableford Trophy competition, all who took part being blessed with beautiful weather, and were able to enjoy a sumptuous Sunday roast lunch, something everyone looked forward to.

Fourteen pairs entered, with the winners being Liz and John Ward on 40 points.

Unfortunately for them, they cannot be awarded the Trophy as full membership for both players is required. This honour went to the pair of Rachael and David Stewart who came second with 37 points.

Third were Cathy and Mike Williams with 35 and fourth place went to Maureen and Harry Lawrence with 33.