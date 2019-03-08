Allen stars as Axminster Town pass University examination with flying colours

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN Archant

Axminster Town won a thrilling midweek South West Peninsula League Eastern Division meeting with University by the odd goal in seven.

The contest proved to be a terrific one between two well-matched outfits, both who were keen to get the ball down and pass it round.

Amongst many star contributors on the night was Town midfielder Ben Allen who orchestrated things for the Tigers from first whistle to last.

In a bright start to the game under the Tiger Way floodlights, the home team created several early goal scoring opportunities, but lacked the clinical edge in the final third to make the visitors pay.

This University some added incentive and, with their first attack, they found the back of the net in the 20th minute!

Ten minutes later, and certainly, against the run of play, the students were at it again, finding the net once more with a clinical finish 2-0.

The Tigers immediately went on the front foot, but could not find the quality needed to reward their endeavour.

Five minutes before the break the half-time chat in the home dressing room was made easier as, from a clearly well-rehearsed corner routine, Dan Beer headed home and the teams trooped off at the break with the students 2-1 to the good.

The home side served up a high-tempo start to the second half and the increased movement and quality of passing caused University all manner of problems.

Parity was restored on the hour mark with Tony Pinder rifling home a penalty awarded when Luke Finn w upended as he weaved his way into the area.

The goal was Pinder’s 25th of a fine season for the young hit man.

Five minutes later and the home comeback was completed as Connor Swingler eased past a couple of last ditch tackles before picking his spot and thumping the ball home.

Twenty minutes from time Town scored a fourth when an Ashley Small shot from an acute angle, was completely misjudged by the red faced visiting custodian as he allowed Small’s shot to trickle past him and into the goal!

Eight minutes from time University scored the games seventh and final goal, albeit after some ‘comical’ home defending.

That set up a grandstand finish and, had it not been for goal line clearance from the impressive Beer, the Students would have left Tiger Way with a share of the spoils – but that would have been harsh on an Axminster Town side that richly deserved to win what was their final home league game of the campaign.

The Town management and players would like to thank all of the supporters that have got right behind the team this season.