Allen stars as Feniton make it two wins from two with Sidmouth success
PUBLISHED: 13:40 28 September 2020
Archant
Feniton made it two wins from two Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East outings as they won 2-1 at Sidmouth Town Reserves.
The home side were under the cosh for much of the first half, but some exceptional goalkeeping and a well discipline back line kept Fenny at arms length, though they were helped out by the frame of the goal that kept out a Morgan Pearce strike.
There was similar fare served up after the break but, with 20 minutes remaining Feniton broke the deadlock when Ben Allen created, and finished a goal of high quality.
Just two minutes later the lead was doubled with Aaron Pearce netting from close range after a Tom Badcott header from a corner had been kept out by another smart save from the impressive home glovesman.
Hopes of a clean sheer success were dashed late on when the home side got a goal back.
Ben Allen was named the Feniton Man of the Match award. Fenny boss James Hiscox said: “I really cannot fault how the lads played at Manstone Lane.
“We must have had 30 plus shots and both the Sidmouth goalkeeper and his well-organised back line did their jobs very impressively.
“However, the aim at the start of every game is to get the result and banking three points was what we wanted - and what we got.”
On Saturday (October 2), Feniton play their first home league game of the new campaign when they host Whipton & Pinhoe (3pm).
The Exeter-based side have played just one game so far and that saw them lose 2-1 to a Dawlish United side that are the only team to sit about Fenny in the fledgling league table, albeit on goal difference.
