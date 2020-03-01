Another washout for local football clubs who now have an even busier run-in!

Football Archant

It was another blank Saturday in terms of the South West Peninsula League Premier East and the three East Devon teams that play in the division.

The first casualty was the Sidmouth Town game at home to Stoke Gabriel and that was followed by news of the postponement of the Honiton Town versus Newton Abbot Spurs game and, to make it a clean sweep, the Axminster Town trip to Torridgeside also met a watery end!

All three clubs are set for busy schedules through to the end of the season which is still set to be Saturday April 25.

Of the three East Devon-based teams, Honiton Town have the most games left to play with the Hippos having 16 games to play while Sidmouth have 15 and Axminster Town, 14.

Honiton Town are in midweek action when they make a Wednesday night (March 4) visit to Ivybridge Town.

If that goes ahead then the Hippos will face a further 15 games, all to be played in a period of 49 days starting with the March 7 home meeting with Plymouth Marjon and ending with the April 25 home game against Ivybridge Town.

Axminster Town will play 14 games over the final 49 days starting with a March 7 Tiger Way meeting with Stoke Gabriel and ending with an April 25 trip to South Devon to meet Dartmouth.

In that 49-day period the Tigers will play eight home matches and six away games.

For Sidmouth Town, its 15 games in 49 days starting with this Saturday's (March 7) Manstone Lane meeting with Ivybridge Town and they are set to bring the curtain down on their season with an April 25 home game against Plymouth Marjon.

Town will play eight home games and seven away in the final 49 days of their league season.