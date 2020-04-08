Archive action - Honiton Town versus Barnstaple Town from 2007
PUBLISHED: 11:02 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 08 April 2020
Archant
We have been taking a look back in time at our archives with particular focus on past football matches.
Here we bring you shots from a 2007 meeting between Honiton Town and Barnstaple Town.
The two teams did of course meet in the season that has just been ended prematurely by the on-going Covid-19 crisis.
They met in North Devon in a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie that saw the Hippos take the honours after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
With the 2019/20 season now declared null and void for local teams, it means that Honiton Town will start next season, whenever that does get underway, as a South West Peninsula League premier East side whilst Barum will once again play in the Bet Victor Southern League Division One South.