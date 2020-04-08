Advanced search

Archive action - Honiton Town versus Barnstaple Town from 2007

PUBLISHED: 11:02 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 08 April 2020

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Archant

We have been taking a look back in time at our archives with particular focus on past football matches.

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFEAction from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Here we bring you shots from a 2007 meeting between Honiton Town and Barnstaple Town.

The two teams did of course meet in the season that has just been ended prematurely by the on-going Covid-19 crisis.

They met in North Devon in a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie that saw the Hippos take the honours after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

With the 2019/20 season now declared null and void for local teams, it means that Honiton Town will start next season, whenever that does get underway, as a South West Peninsula League premier East side whilst Barum will once again play in the Bet Victor Southern League Division One South.

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture; TERRY IFEAction from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture; TERRY IFE

Action from a 2007 meeting between Honiton Town and Barnstaple Town. Picture: TERRY IFEAction from a 2007 meeting between Honiton Town and Barnstaple Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Action from a 2007 meeting between Honiton Town and Barnstaple Town. Picture: TERRY IFEAction from a 2007 meeting between Honiton Town and Barnstaple Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Tramway warns walkers to stay off the tracks

Seaton Tramway

Archive action - Honiton Town versus Barnstaple Town from 2007

Action from a 2007 meeting between Barnstaple Town and Honiton Town. Picture: TERRY IFE

Lacemen live to fight another day in the Western Counties West as final tables are published

Honiton rugby action

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Iconic image of Ben Stokes wins Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019
Drive 24