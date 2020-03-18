AVRs escape the Wych Woods night run

Shirley Salter, Mark Day and Sam Summers (L to R) at Wych Woods. Picture: AVR Archant

On Saturday evening, three AVRs took part in the 7k “escape from Wych Woods” night run, writes Carol Austin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ethan and Jon Day at Dawlish Aquathlon. Picture: AVR Ethan and Jon Day at Dawlish Aquathlon. Picture: AVR

All three managed to escape after successfully tackling a couple of sneaky hills and navigating a huge quantity of mud with Mark Day crossing the line in 52mins, Shirley Salter in 1:02 and Sam Summers in 1:08.

The event is one of a series of night runs organised by Flying Fox Running.

Angela Kerr took up her ‘good-for-age’ place on the start line at the Bath Half Marathon in pouring rain.

The start and finish in the park, which should have been grass, was basically a mud-fest after the recent storms. Once out of the park it was all road and puddles! Angela ran an impressive 1:56.29 finishing 2,724th and fourth F60.

Angela Kerr at the Bath Half Marathon. Picture: AVR Angela Kerr at the Bath Half Marathon. Picture: AVR

Duncan Staddon was 100th in 1:15.18 closely followed by Terry Emmett in 1:16.39 for 113th. More than six thousand completed the race.

Congratulations go to AVR’s Jeremy Norcombe and Tracy Chapman who celebrated their 100th parkruns at the Seaton event on Saturday.

Kevin Feeney was proudly sporting his 250 T-shirt after becoming the first at Seaton to achieve that momentous milestone earlier this month.

On a day with perfect running conditions there was a PB-fest for AVRs with Kerry Board, who was also third woman finisher, Simon Freathy, Mark Day, Emma Richardson, Gill Day, Paula Cooke and Helen Boehm all achieving new PBs. Ron Seward was first on age grade with 77.14% for his 22.36.

Three AVRs tackled the Dawlish Aquathlon on Sunday. Niall McNeice completed the Go Tri (novice) comprising a 300m swim and 1.5mile run, finishing seventh out of nine in a total time of 23.46.

Jon & Ethan Day returned to the event some four years after their novice aquathlon, this time tackling the sprint distance - 600m swim plus three-mile run.

Jon Day was 35th in a total time of 38:31 with Ethan pipping his dad into 34th place in 38.12. There were 52 finishers at the event which was well organised by Exeter Tri Club and is ideal for newcomers to triathlon.