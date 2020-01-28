AVRs take on the Blackdown Beast alongside Morris Dancers

Patrick Devine-Wright at the Slaughterford nine cross country race. Picture: AVR Archant

Morris Dancers were very much part of the running pack as AVR members tackled the 2020 Blackdown Beast, writes Dave Mutter.

Eleanor Wood and Haydn Boehm at the Blackdown Beast. Picture: AVR Eleanor Wood and Haydn Boehm at the Blackdown Beast. Picture: AVR

The Blackdown Beast is a 16.3-mile route from Dunkeswell through Upottery, Rawridge, Luppitt and back, with an option to stop at 10 miles at Upottery.

There is a welcoming hot pasty at mile seven and the chance to buy a pint at the fourth smallest pub in England, the Luppitt arms at mile 13.

There were 200 runners including a band of Morris Dancers taking on the hilly and sticky challenge. There are no marshals or tape, just a map and white drawing pins to follow.

Haydn Boehm and Eleanor Wood cleverly got Judy Davey from Honiton RC to lead the way, (as she was one of the route organisers and knew the way). It was the most fantastic day out, a good Grizzly training session, a must for more AVRs next year.

The trio completed a non-competitive run in just over three hours. Thank you to Honiton for such a wonderful event.

Patrick Devine-Wright competed in the Slaughterford nine cross country race near Corsham in Wiltshire, finishing sixth overall and first Male Vet 40 in 60 minutes and 36 seconds.

AVR had great success at the latest Seaton Parkrun which was won By Simon Dimmock in a time of 18:09 with Joel Seward finishing second in 18:52 and Jake Hodgetts was third in 18:55.

AVR's Ellie Dominey was the first female in 20:30 followed by Emma Pemberton of Southville RC, 20:38 and Kendra Druce, 22:11.

Steve Haines completed the Oh My Obelisk! run at Dawlish half marathon 109th in 2:13:02 with Stephen Lewis 183rd, 2:29:58.

The first race in the 2020 Senior AVR Handicap was won by Katherine Moran in 30:39 with Andy West 2nd, 24:11 and Alan Morbey 3rd, 27:01. All 3 beat their PB's and head the rankings with Katherine on 22 points, Andy 21 and Alan 20.

Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC won the latest Seaton parkrun in 17:48 followed by Jamie Howard of SWRR in 18:36 and AVR's Joel Seward, 18:54. AVR's Ellie Dominey was the first female home in 21:31 with Honiton RC's Jo Buxton 2nd, 23:21 and Kerry Board of AVR 3rd, 23:31.