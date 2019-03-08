Advanced search

Axminster appoint new reserve team manager

PUBLISHED: 13:10 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 13 June 2019

The new Axminster Town Reserve Team Manager Neil Holt. Picture: Axminster Town FC

Archant

The Tigers have announced who will be taking over for the new season.

Neil Holt has been unveiled as the new reserve team manager for Axminster Town FC.

Holt has managerial experience at Honiton Town, Glastonbury and Combe St Nicholas and has several Perry Street League Title medals on his CV.

Holt was also part of last year's Perry Street League Representative Team Management Team.

The club opened applications for the role at the start of last month following the side's seventh place finish in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division 2.

