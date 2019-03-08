Advanced search

Tigers 'not at the races' as they suffer Monday night mauling away at Crediton United

PUBLISHED: 12:58 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 24 October 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Axminster Town joint-boss Josh Stunell was left to rue his side's inability to stick to the gameplan as the Tigers lost 5-0 away at Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Town were 3-0 down at half-time before two second period goals compounded the heavy defeat in what was the last Monday night South West Peninsula League fixture of 2019.

Stunell said: "We just weren't at the races to be honest. It was an inconsistent performance and we got everything we deserved.

"The thing with this league is if you make individual mistakes, you get punished and Crediton were the better side. They had a game plan and they stuck to it. We couldn't implement ours.

"We started quite well and our plan was to set the tempo because they played Saturday whereas we didn't. It looked the other way round though."

"That's the thing about football, you think you've worked it out then it comes and kicks you up the backside"

The result was particularly bitter one for Stunell after a morale-boosting victory over rivals Honiton Town last Wednesday (October 16). The inconsisent form has been a constant throughout the season.

Stunell said: "At the moment that seems to be the story of our season. We won't make any excuses at all. We just need to be better."

In the month of October so far, the Tigers have played seven games and hold a record of two wins, one draw and three defeats. The team have conceded 11 goals in that time but only hit nine in reply in the same time frame.

Stunell added: "If we're completley honest, as a squad we just weren't good enough. We've got a bit of character in the side, so we will shake ourselves down and regroup.

"The good thing about football is there is always another game to put it right."

The two sides were level before the Monday night meeting but the result sees Crediton move into 11th place whilst Axminster are in 14th.

After 15 games, the Tigers have a record of five wins, two draws and eight defeats. The heavy 5-0 defeat pushes their goal difference further into the negative having scored 26 but conceded 35.

Town now switch their attention to the Walter C Parson League Cup where they host Cornish side St Blazey.

The Tigers' opponents play their football in the South West Peninsula League Premier West and secured their passage into the second round of the cup with a 7-1 win over St Blazey.

On the game, Stunell said: "We've had a supsension and some injuries so we should have a full squad on Saturday.

"It'll be interesting to see if the individuals that we pick step up now. We are just looking for the lads to carry out the gameplan. Being better without the ball is our key area. I just think we have to carry out the gameplan as the lads know what they should be doing."

