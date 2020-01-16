Axminster's winless run continues and the rest of the local football from the second Saturday of 2020

Axminster Town's winless run stretched to nine games as they drew 2-2 away at Newton Abbot Spurs in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Tyler Wellman and Tom Richardson netted the goals against a side who currently reside in fourth place.

The Tigers are in 15th place and next up is a trip to Bovey Tracey on Saturday, January 18.

In the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division, Upottery claimed their first Macron League top flight win since September while also inflicting a first defeat since October on Beer Albion, beating the Fishermen 2-1 at Glebe Park.

Pat Sherwood and Sam Winslade scored the goals for Upottery who had to come from behind to secure all three points.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said; "It was a cracking game. They [Beer] are a good side and came to our place off the back of a good run. We went into the match with a much-changed back line, but the lads all put a shift in and I don't think there's many complaints from a neutral spectator that we deserved to win the game."

Next up for Upottery is a trip to table-topping Okehampton Argyle on Saturday.

In the same divison, Feniton hit five as they beat Hatherleigh Town 5-1.

Oscar Walsh scored two while Aaron Pearse, Curtis Winchcombe and substitute Alex Cole also netted. Mahmut Olmez scored the hosts' only goal.

Seaton Town were on the end of a 5-1 scoreline themselves as they were well beaten at Chagford.

They will look to bounce back this weekend when they host Colyton.

Colyton will also be looking to recover some form having lost 3-1 at home to Okehampton Argyle at the weekend.

In Division Five, Awliscombe were defeated 2-1 by East Budleigh Reserves. They face a trip to league leaders Exmouth Rovers at the weekend.

In the same division, Farway United's game against Bravehearts was postponed.

A reverse of the fixture is scheduled for this weekend.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were beaten 4-0 at home by Bishop Blaize.

Offwell travel to Chagford Reserves on Saturday.