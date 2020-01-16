Advanced search

Axminster's winless run continues and the rest of the local football from the second Saturday of 2020

PUBLISHED: 11:44 16 January 2020

Football generic picture

Football generic picture

Archant

Axminster Town's winless run stretched to nine games as they drew 2-2 away at Newton Abbot Spurs in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Tyler Wellman and Tom Richardson netted the goals against a side who currently reside in fourth place.

The Tigers are in 15th place and next up is a trip to Bovey Tracey on Saturday, January 18.

In the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division, Upottery claimed their first Macron League top flight win since September while also inflicting a first defeat since October on Beer Albion, beating the Fishermen 2-1 at Glebe Park.

Pat Sherwood and Sam Winslade scored the goals for Upottery who had to come from behind to secure all three points.

Upottery boss Dan Prettejohn said; "It was a cracking game. They [Beer] are a good side and came to our place off the back of a good run. We went into the match with a much-changed back line, but the lads all put a shift in and I don't think there's many complaints from a neutral spectator that we deserved to win the game."

Next up for Upottery is a trip to table-topping Okehampton Argyle on Saturday.

In the same divison, Feniton hit five as they beat Hatherleigh Town 5-1.

Oscar Walsh scored two while Aaron Pearse, Curtis Winchcombe and substitute Alex Cole also netted. Mahmut Olmez scored the hosts' only goal.

Seaton Town were on the end of a 5-1 scoreline themselves as they were well beaten at Chagford.

They will look to bounce back this weekend when they host Colyton.

Colyton will also be looking to recover some form having lost 3-1 at home to Okehampton Argyle at the weekend.

In Division Five, Awliscombe were defeated 2-1 by East Budleigh Reserves. They face a trip to league leaders Exmouth Rovers at the weekend.

In the same division, Farway United's game against Bravehearts was postponed.

A reverse of the fixture is scheduled for this weekend.

In Division Six, Offwell Rangers were beaten 4-0 at home by Bishop Blaize.

Offwell travel to Chagford Reserves on Saturday.

Most Read

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Two share Axminster Citizen of the Year award

Axminster's joint Robin Cross citizens of the year Lesley Frankau (left) and Yvonne Taylor receive their awards from mayor Anni Young. Picture Chris Carson

Most Read

Axminster’s Trinity House has a new owner

Axminster's Trinity House, which closed in November, is set to become a retail outlet again. Picture Chris Carson

Plans lodged for new micropub in Axminster

Plans have been lodged to open the public house at Unit 4 St Georges. Picture: Getty Images

Pizzas made by Robot available in Axminster

Fabio (left) and Gideon outside the new restaurant in Axminster.

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Two share Axminster Citizen of the Year award

Axminster's joint Robin Cross citizens of the year Lesley Frankau (left) and Yvonne Taylor receive their awards from mayor Anni Young. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ottery St Mary U14s sit top of the league for the first time after win over Crediton

Finn Upsher in action against Crediton. Picture: Stephen Upsher

Axminster’s winless run continues and the rest of the local football from the second Saturday of 2020

Football generic picture

Honiton Tuesday Mixed success for Sue Ritchie and Barry Rogers

Golf club and ball

Tributes to actress who championed pantomime in East Devon and West Dorset

Lyme Pantomime Society president Bill Street presenting Shirley Colley with a volunteer of the year award for her services to the group. Picture David Cozens

Cressall, Harrison and Mutter net in SOHC men’s 2nd XI success

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3137. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists