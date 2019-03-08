Sidmouth season opener for Axminster

Axminster Town FC's opening six fixtures. Picture: Archant Archant

Axminster Town will begin their 2019/20 South West Peninsular League Premier Division East season with a trip to the Vikings.

After the game with Sidmouth, they face a visit from Marjon, a university team from Plymouth.

Four days later, it's their first local derby of the season when they travel to Honiton Town.

Rounding out the first six matches of the new season is a visit of Newton Spurs and a trip away to Ivybridge.