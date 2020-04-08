Axminster Town and Feniton both win win / Upottery held but Honiton beaten on matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League

Results from matchday three of the East Devon Virtual Football League

Axminster Town sit second to Exmouth in the East Devon Football Virtual League Premier Division table after three matchdays.

The Tigers scored three first half goals on their way to a 4-2 win at Sidmouth Town. Feniton sit third after their recorded a 2-0 success on their visit to Honiton Town and the other two Premier Division games saw leaders Exmouth defeat Ottery 3-1 at Southern Road while Beer Albion slipped to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Budleigh Salterton.

In Division One Upottery were dined a third straight win when they were held 2-2 at Glebe Park by Exmouth Spartans, but the villagers still top the table.

Seaton Town shared four goals with visiting Otterton and East Budleigh were 3-2 winners at Tipton while the other Division One game saw Cranbrook suffer a second defeat in three games, going down 2-0 at Lympstone.

Millwey Rise continue to blaze a trail at the top of Division Two. Rise made it three wins from as many starts as they beat Farway 4-3 in a thrilling match played out at Cloakham Lawns.

Colyton were 1-0 winners over Offwell Rangers and Awliscombe won their home meeting with Dunkeswell Rovers 1-0 but there was no joy for Axmouth United as they went down narrowly, beaten 2-1 at home by Exmouth Rovers

PREMIER DIVISION

Exmouth Town 3, Ottery St Mary 1; Sidmouth Town 2, Axminster Town 4; Beer Albion 2, Budleigh 3; Honiton Town 0, Feniton 2

DIVISION ONE

Lympstone 2, Cranbrook 0; Upottery 2, Exmouth Spartans 2; Tipton 2, East Budleigh 3; Seaton Town 2,. Otterton 2

DIVISION TWO

Millwey Rise 4, Farway United 3; Colyton 1, Offwell 0; Awliscombe 1, Dunkeswell Rovers 0; Axmouth United 1, Exmouth Rovers 2

Tables after matchday three

PREMIER DIVISION

Exmouth Town 3 9 Form WWW

Axminster Town 3 7 Form DWW

Feniton 3 6 Form WWL

Honiton Town 3 4 Form WLD

Sidmouth Town 3 3 Form LWL

Budleigh Salterton 3 3 Form LLW

Ottery St Mary 3 2 Form DLD

Beer Albion 3 0 Form LLL

DIVISION ONE

Upottery 3 7 Form WWD

East Budleigh 3 6 Form LWW

Otterton 3 4 Form DWL

Tipton 3 4 Form LDW

Exmouth Spartans 3 3 Form DDD

Lympstone 3 3 Form LWL

Seaton 3 3 Form DDD

Cranbroook 3 1 Form DLL

DIVISION TWO

Milley Rise 3 9 Form WWW

Colyton 3 7 Form DWW

Awliscombe 3 6 Form WWL

Dunkeswell 3 3 Form WLL

Exmouth Rovers 3 3 Form LWL

Offwell Rangers 3 3 Form LLW

Farway United 3 3 Form LLW

Axmouth United 3 1 Form LDL

Matchday four results will be published here on Friday (April 11)