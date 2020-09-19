Axminster Town and Honiton Town both net away wins on a Super Saturday for East Devon clubs

Axmnster Town Reserves who have just started the new campaign in the Joma Devon & Exeter League. Picture; ATFC Archant

A round-up of the local football action on Saturday, September 19.

Axminster Town were 4-0 winners of their FA Vase tie at Launceston.

It’s the first time that the Tigers have won an FA Vase tie; their previous three outings in the competition had seen them beaten 4-2 at home by Crediton United in the 2017/18 competition and they lost 6-0 away at Saltash in 2018/19 and then, last season, fell at the first time of asking, beaten 2-0 away at Helston Athletic.

Honiton Town completed an early season South West Peninsula League Premier Division East double as they won 1-0 at Holsworthy.

The only goal of the game came eight minutes before the break with Harry Leisk responsible for the ‘assist’ and Lewis Couch the goal scorer.

The Hippos had beaten the North Devon men 2-1 at Mountbatten Park two weeks before on the opening day of the new season.

The other SWP League Premier East results were: Torridgeside 4, Plymouth Marjon 2; Crediton United 3, Bovey Tracey 1; Elmore 1, Dartmouth 0 and Torrington 14, Stoke Gabriel 0.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Feniton made a winning start to the new Premier East Division season, winning 2-1 at Beer Albion. In other Premier East games, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 5-1 at Dawlish United and Upottery were beaten 3-0 at home by Kentisbeare.

In East One, Otterton claimed an opening day win with a 5-4 Stantaway success against Teignmouth. Honiton Town Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves were 3-1 winners at Millwey Rose while Ottery St Mary Reserves defeated Cranbrook 6-3. Sidmouth Town thirds thumped Colyton Reserves 5-0 and Axminster Town Reserves powered to a 10-0 victory at Pinhoe. Feniton Reserves drew 1-1 on their visit into Exeter to meet Bishop Blaize.

In Division Three East, Offwell Rangers lost 4-2 at AFC Exe and the derby game at Awliscombe where Upottery Reserves were the visitors, did not see a goal at either end. Cranbrook United lost their first ever senior game, beaten 4-0 at home by Topsham Town Reserves and Farway United also lost, they were beaten 4-1 at Winchester Reserves.

In Division Four East, Lympstone Reserves were 9-0 winners of their way game against Exmouth Town thirds, Ottery St Mary Development XI beat Otterton Reserves 5-3 at Seaton Town Reserves went nap with a 5-0 win over Sidmouth Town 4ths.