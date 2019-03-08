Advanced search

Axminster Town announce 'as you were' for management team going forward

PUBLISHED: 10:12 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 15 April 2019

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN

Axminster Town have announced it’s set to be ‘as you were’ for the club looking ahead.

Town, who have two East Devon derby games this week, with Tuesday night's game at Sidmouth Town (7.30pm) followed by a Good Friday morning visit to Honiton Town (11am), issued a statement following the side's 5-0 win at Waldon Athletic on Saturday.

The statement, from Tigers' chairman Andy Hurford, read: “Axminster Town Football Club are delighted to announce that our first team management team of Jon Hurford, Josh Stunell and John Clements have confirmed that they will be remaining at the club for next season and beyond. With three games remaining, we are guaranteed a top six finish, which is a great achievement in such a competitive division.

“Next season will see us compete at step six of the National League Pyramid System, which locally sees us in the equivalent division to Western League outfit Chard Town and one division below Bridport Town.

“The management team remain focussed on gaining maximum points in their remaining three games, but have also one eye on next season and have begun conversations with the current squad with a view to keeping them all together, but are also looking to add additional experience and quality to the squad that will give them the best possible opportunity to be a real force next season and in the future.”

