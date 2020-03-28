Axminster Town were the best supported East Devon team in the SWP League season

With the football season now ended or our local clubs we have been looking at just how well supported our East Devon teams have been during the 2019/20 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign.

The stats show that Axminster Town were ‘top of the attendance table’ with the Tigers having an average of 79.36 fans per game, which puts them at overall eighth best in the division.

Meanwhile, local rivals Honiton Town attracted an average of 59.33 fans per game while Sidmouth Town drew 64.84 fans per game.

Of the three, the Vikings can boast the highest attendance on a single day, having welcomed 171 fans in their game against Axminster. Sidmouth’s tally is the fifth overall highest in the division.

The most-attended game by any club in the division was Millbrook’s home tie against Torpoint Athletic which saw 287 fans gather at Jenkins Park.

The Tigers’ highest of the season was 136 during their derby against Honiton while 115 spectators saw the two teams contest the reserve fixture.

Honiton have the overall fifth lowest attendance of a single game when 33 fans watched their game against Dartmouth. Sidmouth are marginally better on 36, while Axminster’s lowest attendance is 43.

The lowest attended games for any club in the season were Torridgeside’s home match against Newton Abbot Spurs and Torrington’s home tie against Dartmouth, which both drew just 23 supporters.

Across the season, the Tigers drew a total of 873 fans across their 11 games while Sidmouth had 713 in the same period. Honiton welcomed 534 in nine games, which is the third lowest in the division.

At the top of the table are North Devon side Ilfracombe Town, who have seen 2,059 fans across their 16 games. That gives them an average of 128.69, more than 20 more than next best Holsworthy. The smallest crowds of the season can be found at Plymouth Marjon with an average of 37.25.