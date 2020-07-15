Axminster Town boss hoping to hear soon about a start date for the 2020/21 campaign

Axminster Town manager Josh Stunell feels that the time has come for some form of clarity with regard to when the 2020/21 season might begin.

The Tiger Way boss summed up the mood amongst many football club managers when he said: “I do think what is needed is some clear details as to when we can all get back to playing. It’s clear that the good people tasked with running our game at the top level are in a difficult situation, but I really think we are reaching the stage where we need to be able to plan for a start - whenever that might be.”

He continued: “Take our club, we have now got through half-a-dozen pre-season sessions and we have a set of players champing at the bit. However, for now we can only work in groups of six and then, with no contact. I accept, indeed, respect, the fact that at our level of step six, we are very much part of the ‘bigger picture’ and, for us to be back playing, there needs to be movement, in terms of a return to action, at the top end and that means the completion of the play-offs for the levels of the game above us.”

Stunell explained in greater detail what he sees as a key issue saying: “Training in groups of six is quite restrictive in terms of working with the team. In addition to that, there’s only so much hard fitness training you can do, particularly when set against no one knowing when a season might start. At the moment it is all speculation and let’s face it, if, as has been suggested in some quarters, we don’t get a start until October, then we need clarity as there’s no point us having 20 super fit footballers peaking in terms of playing for a September 1 start, if we are then going to have to wait another month before being allowed to play again with 11-a-side ‘all-in’ action. What would really help is to be given a date so we can get on and plan accordingly.”

Town have also moved to bring in a new goalkeeping coach.

Darren Rosier is the new man at Tiger Way and Josh Stunell is delighted with the appointment.

He says: “Losing previous goalkeeping coach Stu Parris was a blow, so I am delighted we have been able to bring in Darren. It’s a strange quirk of footballing fate that I actually coached a young Darren at the Ottery St Mary Centre of Excellence when he was a young teenager! He’s a fine coach and he has already conducted a series of 90-minute sessions with our four goalkeepers and I know they will each find the experience – and the coaching- invaluable.”