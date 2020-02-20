Advanced search

Axminster to host league's form team Brixham

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 February 2020

The Axminster Town players sharing a laugh before the second half during Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

Axminster Town resume their South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign this Saturday when they take on Brixham.

Saturday's visitors have won nine of their last 10 league games which is by far the best in the league during that time frame. For comparison, the next best, Cullompton Rangers, have won seven of their last ten and drawn the other three.

The run has seen them rise from seventh place to second, just two points behind league leaders Ilfracombe Town as the title race nears the business end of the season.

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8028. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8028. Picture: Terry Ife

Brixham have had no problem finding the net during their winning run having scored 33 goals in the last 10 games.

They have also kept it tight at the other end with only 11 goals conceded during that time.

This is not good reading for Axminster who have won just once in their last ten and zero times in the last five.

The Tigers have scored 15 goals in that time and conceded 32.

This means they occupy 16th place, eight points above bottom-side Sidmouth Town, and will be desperate to pick-up a rare win on Saturday.

Brixham's last match was at Sidmouth which they won 4-1 thanks to goals from Josh Parry, Finn Roberts, Sam Green and Scott Robinson.

The Tigers meanwhile have been without a game for three weeks having had a week off before being hit by rain delays.

Their last game was a 2-1 defeat away at 11th placed Elburton Villa on February 1 and their last home tie was a 1-1 draw against Sidmouth.

Saturday's game is the first time the two sides have met this season with the reverse fixture soon after on March 21.

After both Storm Ciara and Dennis have now passed, the weather forecast is a looking a little kinder this Saturday with only a 30 per cent chance of rain.

The game at Tiger Way is set to kick off at 3pm on Saturday, February 22.

