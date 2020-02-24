Jones nets late winner as Tigers pull off shock Brixham win

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Axminster Town earned their first win in 12 games when they defeated South West Peninsula League Premier East high-flyers Brixham.

Marky Jones was the hero for the Tigers when he netted an 89th minute winner while 16-year-old Will Whitworth pulled off a string of saves to maintain his side's clean sheet.

Before a ball was kicked there was 14 places separating the pair with Brixham just two points behind league leaders Ilfracombe Town while Axminster were creeping towards the foot of the table.

Axminster manager Josh Stunell said that kind of result had been coming: "We haven't had that kind of luck for the last three of four games in terms of where we deserve the points and we just haven't taken them.

"I think our luck changed on Saturday. In reality, had they taken their chances and our goalkeeper hadn't made some saves they'd have been out of sight.

"The fact we stayed in the game and then frustrated them. If they'd have won it, their goalkeeper would have got man of the match but we won it and so our goalkeeper got man of the match.

"It wasn't a smash and grab but it's certainly a case of they had enough chances to be out of sight but we also had some as well.

"I knew we would get one clear chance and put it away which we haven't been for the past weeks."

When asked if this could kickstart a run, Stunnell was wary to think too far ahead. He said: "I've been in football long enough to know not to get carried away.

"I think what it does do is reinforce the message we've been giving to the players.

"90 per cent of our team play has been really good but we have to be more clinical. We've got to start putting the ball in the net at the right time and that's what we did on Saturday.

"I think what that result does is make the players believe in themselves a bit more and believe in what we're telling them."

Looking ahead to this coming Saturday's (February 29) game against Torridgeside, Stunnell said consistency was key: "Our results have been better since the Cullompton smashing (where Axminster lost 9-0) and that's purely been because of the availability of our players.

"I'm assuming that will be the same for Torridgeside. If I can put out the same side as I did Saturday then we will be confident.

"It's a tough place to go, not many teams go up there and win but we will give them a game."