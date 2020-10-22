Advanced search

Axminster Town call off two matches as Covid-19 test results are awaited

PUBLISHED: 11:23 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 October 2020

Archant

Axminster Town have been forced to postpone their next two South West Peninsula League, Premier East matches owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers’ have had a recent case of Covid-19 in their playing ranks and now there are a number of players waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test and so the club have taken the decision to postpone both Saturday’s home game against Elburton Villa and next Wednesday night’s home meeting with Bovey Tracey.

Town are without a match on Saturday, October 31.

So, as things stand, the Tigers will return to action on Saturday, October 31, when they are due to entertain Plymouth Marjon at Tiger Way.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town call off two matches as Covid-19 test results are awaited

Honiton Town’s new boss sees Hippos beaten in midweek game at Bovey Tracey

Action from the Honiton Town 6-3 defeat at Bovey Tracey. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Somerset Rebels rider Anders Rowe bags bronze in 2020 U21 British Final at Berwick

Anders Rowe (pic Colin Burnett)

Ben Allen nets as 10-man Feniton claim another clean sheet win to retain top spot

Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY

Lane and Wallis both net four times as Honiton Under-11s win well at Kentisbeare

Football on pitch