Axminster Town call off two matches as Covid-19 test results are awaited

Axminster Town have been forced to postpone their next two South West Peninsula League, Premier East matches owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers’ have had a recent case of Covid-19 in their playing ranks and now there are a number of players waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test and so the club have taken the decision to postpone both Saturday’s home game against Elburton Villa and next Wednesday night’s home meeting with Bovey Tracey.

Town are without a match on Saturday, October 31.

So, as things stand, the Tigers will return to action on Saturday, October 31, when they are due to entertain Plymouth Marjon at Tiger Way.