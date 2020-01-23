Advanced search

Tigers revealed as the most red carded team in the league

PUBLISHED: 13:13 23 January 2020

A match referee signals a free-kick with his arm aloft. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Axminster Town have received more red cards than anyone else in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

The South West Peninsula League have published their disciplinary record table for the season so far and the Tigers are in the bottom half in terms of cards and sin bins received.

Unlike the league table, the disciplinary table is sorted by the team with the fewest points at the top and Axminster are in 13th position of the 20-team league.

Their tally of six is almost three times the league average of 2.15 per team and makes up for 21 per cent of their cards received.

Axminster have also been dealt 23 yellow cards and four sin bins giving them a total of 74 points.

In terms of points, Elburton Villa are the worst offenders in the league on 114, 23 ahead of 19th placed Plymouth Marjon.

The league's cleanest team is Millbrook who are on 32 points with one red, 13 yellows and two sin bins.

There are only two teams in the division yet to recived a red card and they are Sidmouth Town, who are in 2nd place, and Holsworthy, who are in 12th.

As well as the disciplinary table, the referee will award every team a mark out of 100 for respect and the annual winner of the respect award will be presented at the end of season dinner.

