Axminster Town denied pre-season win over Exmouth Town by late penalty

Axminster Town shared two goals with Exmouth Town in a midweek pre-season friendly.

It was one of the new players that have joined the Tigers from Birdport, Dan Peach, who gave the home side an early lead, one they held until, with just two minutes remaining, the visitors levelled from the penalty spot following a handball.

Tiger joint-boss Josh Stunell said: "Johnny [his fellow joint boss Jonny Hurford] and I could not be happier with the team performance. We were keen to test what we consider our first choice full side against the best and I certainly regard Exmouth Town as being of that ilk and, over the 90 minutes, we matched them stride for stride. Indeed, had they not got 'lucky' with the penalty, we'd have inflicted a first defeat upon them in what has been an exceptional pre-season for Exmouth Town so far."

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday (August 3) with a double header at Tiger Way against Newton 66 from South Devon. Both the Tigers 1st team and the second team will be in action against their opposite numbers from the visiting club.

Stunell says: "The frustrating thing is that - whereas we fielded a full-strength first choice side against Exmouth Town we'd love to be doing the same the following Saturday, but availability as it is we are missing players again through weddings and holidays. It is so frustrating for a mangers point of view and I have to say I cannot wait for the 'silly season' of holidays and weddings to be done and dusted so we can get on with the job of fielding our first choice side week in and week out."

Town begin their Devon League North and East campaign on Wednesday, August 14 with an East Devon derby match at Sidmouth.

Given that he was previously at Manstone Lane, the game always has added spice for Stunell who says: "Of course it's always the case that things are made when you return to your old stamping ground. However, I really am focussed on pone thing about the forthcoming return and that is ensuring that Axminster Town are in perfect shape to hit the ground running and start the new season well."