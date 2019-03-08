Axminster Town drawn away in the FA Vase

Archant

Axminster Town have been given a bye in the 1st Qualifying Round of the 2019/20 FA Vase.

The Tigers enter the competition at the 2nd Qualifying stage and thy face a trip to either Western League Division One side Keynsham Town or South West Peninsula League West outfit Helston Athletic.

East Devon clubs Sidmouth Town and Exmouth Town are also in the FA Vase and Sidmouth, like the Tigers, received a 1st Qualifying Round bye an will entertain either Cullompton Rangers or Newquay in the second qualifying round.

Exmouth Town Town will host Brislington and, if successful, will then travel to face either Cadbury Heath of Longwell Green Sports.