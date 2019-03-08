Advanced search

Axminster Town drawn away in the FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 14:07 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 12 July 2019

Archant

Axminster Town have been given a bye in the 1st Qualifying Round of the 2019/20 FA Vase.

The Tigers enter the competition at the 2nd Qualifying stage and thy face a trip to either Western League Division One side Keynsham Town or South West Peninsula League West outfit Helston Athletic.

East Devon clubs Sidmouth Town and Exmouth Town are also in the FA Vase and Sidmouth, like the Tigers, received a 1st Qualifying Round bye an will entertain either Cullompton Rangers or Newquay in the second qualifying round.

Exmouth Town Town will host Brislington and, if successful, will then travel to face either Cadbury Heath of Longwell Green Sports.

Most Read

“I no longer feel safe” - Honiton Indian restaurant owners punched and bitten after attackers invade premises

Koyes Uddin was punched in the face during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Travellers move into privately-owned Honiton field following standoff with bailiffs and police

New government figures show there are less traveller caravans in East Devon this year than there were last year. Picture: PA.

‘We are not having a chat-chat’ - councillors in fiery exchange as two new members co-opted onto Honiton Town Council

(Top) New councillors Michelle Pollington and Ray Hanratty; (bottom) Cllrs John Zarczynski and Caroline Kolek. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton cyclist dies after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in A35 collision with van

Camper jailed after stabbing girlfriend at Seaton campsite

Exeter Crown Court.

