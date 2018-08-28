Advanced search

Axminster Town duo feature in top four of Eastern Division ‘Golden Boot’ race

PUBLISHED: 10:27 11 January 2019

Axminster Town have two players in the top three of SWP League ‘Golden Boot’ list.

The South West Peninsula League has produced the latest statistics with regard to the ‘Golden Boot’ award that is presented at the end of each season to the player who scores the most goals in the each of the three divisions; Premier, East and West.

Axminster Town have two players in the top four of the Eastern Division scoring stakes.

Prior to the first game of 2019, the Tiger Way meeting with Ilfracombe, Tony Pinder was joint top scorer, sharing the top spot with Elmore’s Jordan Bastion, with both players on 22 goals.

Liam Moseley of Stoke Gabriel is next with 19 and then comes another Sidmouth Town striker – Ash Small – with 18.

Torridgeside duo Brian Levein and Mark Bettis come next with 15 and 14 respectively and Elmore’s Jamie Mudge also has 14.

Three players – Sam Box of Ilfracombe, Sean Finch of Bovey Tracey and Dan Western of St Martins, each have 13 goals so far to their names.

