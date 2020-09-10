Axminster Town edged out by Elmore in midweek league encounter

Axminster Town were beaten 3-1 at home by Elmore on Wednesday night and that means two games played and two defeats so far for the Tigers in their early season South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign.

Cameron Vere netted for the Tigers, levelling things up at 1-1 after the Mid Devon men opened the scoring.

On Saturday, the Tigers play a third game inside the first seven days of the new season when they travel to Torrington.

The North Devon side have had mixed fortunes in their first two games, losing 4-3 on the opening day at home to Torpoint but then winning their Tuesday night North Devon derby at Holsworthy 4-1.