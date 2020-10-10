Axminster Town exit FA Vase / Honiton Town suffer late double blow - Saturday’s local football round-up
PUBLISHED: 18:45 10 October 2020
© Andrew Symonds
Saturday night football round-up
Axminster Town suffered FA Vase woe when they were knocked out of the competition, beaten 2-0 at Tiger Way by Western League Clevedon Town.
It was even closer at Mountbatten Park where, in their South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Elmore, Honiton Town took a 65th minute lead through Tom Perryman and that was the way it stayed until the 89th minute when the Mid Devon team levelled with a free-kick, and then, in added time, they repeated the act to take the points!
In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West, Ottery St Mary chalked up a third successive victory as they beat Paignton Villa 3-0 at Washbrook Meadow.
Budleigh Salterton took a point from their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West visit to table-toppers Exwick Villa with the game ending 2-2.
The other local action was in the Joma Devon & Exeter League with Feniton remaining top of the Premier East table after a 2-1 success at Seaton Town.
Beer Albion were impressive 4-0 winners at Chard Town Reserves, but there was a 5-2 defeat for Upottery on their visit to Whipton & Pinhoe and a 2-1 home reversal for Sidmouth Town Reserves at the hands of visiting Dawlish United.
In Division One East, Dunkeswell Rovers were 3-0 home winners over Lympstone, but there was no joy for Honiton Town Reserves, beaten 3-0 at Exmouth Spartans. East Budleigh shared four goals with hosts Tipton St John while, in the same division, Exmouth Rovers were 4-1 winners over Clyst Valley and Otterton were edged out 2-1 at Beer Albion Reserves.
In Division Two East, Feniton Reserves were 3-2 Acland Park winners over Bishops Blaize and there was a fine 3-1 win for Millwey Rise on their visit to Cranbrook. East Budleigh Reserves won their home meeting with Axmouth United 3-0 and Colyton Reserves were beaten 8-1 at home by Ottery St Mary Reserves.
In Division Three East, Upottery Reserves went down 1-0 at home to Cranbrook United. Farway United beat Devon Yeoman 3-0 and Awslicombe were 4-1 winners on their visit to Offwell Rangers.
In Division Four East, Otterton Reserves were edged out 2-1 in their Division Four East game at Falcons.
