Advanced search

Axminster Town exit FA Vase / Honiton Town suffer late double blow - Saturday’s local football round-up

PUBLISHED: 18:45 10 October 2020

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

© Andrew Symonds

Saturday night football round-up

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDSAction from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Axminster Town suffered FA Vase woe when they were knocked out of the competition, beaten 2-0 at Tiger Way by Western League Clevedon Town.

It was even closer at Mountbatten Park where, in their South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting with Elmore, Honiton Town took a 65th minute lead through Tom Perryman and that was the way it stayed until the 89th minute when the Mid Devon team levelled with a free-kick, and then, in added time, they repeated the act to take the points!

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West, Ottery St Mary chalked up a third successive victory as they beat Paignton Villa 3-0 at Washbrook Meadow.

Budleigh Salterton took a point from their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West visit to table-toppers Exwick Villa with the game ending 2-2.

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDSAction from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

The other local action was in the Joma Devon & Exeter League with Feniton remaining top of the Premier East table after a 2-1 success at Seaton Town.

Beer Albion were impressive 4-0 winners at Chard Town Reserves, but there was a 5-2 defeat for Upottery on their visit to Whipton & Pinhoe and a 2-1 home reversal for Sidmouth Town Reserves at the hands of visiting Dawlish United.

In Division One East, Dunkeswell Rovers were 3-0 home winners over Lympstone, but there was no joy for Honiton Town Reserves, beaten 3-0 at Exmouth Spartans. East Budleigh shared four goals with hosts Tipton St John while, in the same division, Exmouth Rovers were 4-1 winners over Clyst Valley and Otterton were edged out 2-1 at Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, Feniton Reserves were 3-2 Acland Park winners over Bishops Blaize and there was a fine 3-1 win for Millwey Rise on their visit to Cranbrook. East Budleigh Reserves won their home meeting with Axmouth United 3-0 and Colyton Reserves were beaten 8-1 at home by Ottery St Mary Reserves.

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDSAction from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

In Division Three East, Upottery Reserves went down 1-0 at home to Cranbrook United. Farway United beat Devon Yeoman 3-0 and Awslicombe were 4-1 winners on their visit to Offwell Rangers.

In Division Four East, Otterton Reserves were edged out 2-1 in their Division Four East game at Falcons.

Honiton goalkeeper Tom Pryke makes a penalty save during the Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDSHoniton goalkeeper Tom Pryke makes a penalty save during the Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town exit FA Vase / Honiton Town suffer late double blow - Saturday’s local football round-up

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 defeat to Elmore. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

Quiz time! - ‘That was the sporting week....’

Sports Quiz header

Past in pictures: making the news a decade ago

Honiton Lion Ronald Webb presents the vision of peace art competition winner Karla Hodson with her certificate. Linda Issacson also presented Karla with a voucher for WH Smith. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon schools praised for getting pupils back to class

Devon county councillor James McInnes

Pym back for Otters as they prepare to entertain Paignton Villa

Ottery St Mary goalkeeper Jacob O’Callaghan who ended the first month of the campaign as the Smith’s Wines September Ottery St Mary Player of the Month award winner. Picture; OSMFC