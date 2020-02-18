Axminster Town face busy run-in after Storm Dennis forces another postponement

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Axminster Town were, like every other club across the three divisions of the South West Peninsula League, without a game on the third Saturday of February owing to the arrival of Storm Dennis.

The Tigers still have 16 games to play in their league campaign, nine at home and six away with the first of the 16 being this coming Saturday and the visit to Tiger Way of Brixham (3pm).

Those final 16 games are going to have to be played in just over eight weeks.

It all makes for a congested run-in for the Tigers, who played 17 games during the first three months of the season and yet have only been able to play nine matches in the last four months owing to the soggy nature of this season.

Home games have been rare over the past few months with the Tiger Way faithful only seeing their side on home turf four times in the last 18 weeks!

Heading into Saturday's meeting with Brixham, the Tigers will be seeking to record their first win at Tiger Way since the October 16, 2-0 success over Honiton Town.