Axminster Town facing a month long lay-off

Action from the Axminster Town versus Torridgeside game at Tiger Way that the North Devon side won 3-1. Picture STEVE WAKELEY Archant

Axminster Town are going to be without a game for the third Saturday running this coming South West Peninsula League Eastern Division matchday (February 9).

What’s more, Town also have no game the following Saturday!

The Tigers last played on Saturday, January 19, when they drew 1-1 at Tiger Way with Teignmouth Town.

That was the Tigers’ final Saturday league game of the season! Town have 11 matches left in their campaign, with all but one of them being away from their Tiger Way home.

The only game at their headquarters is a Tuesday, April 2, meeting with University.

The next time the Tigers take to the pitch to contest a league fixture will be the February 23 trip to basement side Liverton United.Should that game take place it will be some five weeks since they last played!

It’s a far from ideal scenario, as joint boss Josh Stunell explained saying: “Of course it is far from ideal and, when we next take to the pitch, we’ll have been inactive for a full month, but you can look on the positive side and say it’s akin to a winter break and that means any of the lads who have knocks have had extra time to recover so it might just work to our advantage.”

As for what remains for the Tigers once they do resume their campaign, Stunell says: “We have so much to play for with regard to the coming re-structuring. We very much want to be part of the new step seven set-up. There’s various criteria to meet and Tiger Way certainly ticks all the boxes with regard to the ground and facilities that are required.

“From a club point of view the thing that is most important for us is to try and make sure we are also able to step up into the next level of the football pyramid on ability. That means a strong finish so that we can go up on merit. Towards that end we have some big matches to play over the closing months and there’s sure to be plenty of excitement for players and supporters alike.”

The full list of the 11 remaining games for Axminster Town is:

Feb 23 A Liverton

Mar 2 A Alphington

Mar 9 A Brixham

Mar 15 A Crediton United (Friday night game)

Mar 23 A Stoke Gabriel

Apr 2 H University (Tuesday night)

Apr 6 A Bovey Tracey

Apr 10 A Elmore (Wednesday night)

Apr 13 A Waldon Athletic

Apr 16 A Sidmouth Town (Tuesday night)

Apr 19 A Honiton Town (Good Friday)