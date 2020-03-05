50 days to go: Tigers enjoy home advantage in March as season draws to a close

Action from Axminster Town's 1-0 win over Brixham. Picture: Sam Cooper

Axminster Town will play five of their six March matches at home as the hope to move up the table.

With 50 days to go between now and the season-ending deadline of April 25, Axminster Town can now turn their attention to the teams above them as they hope to finish as high as possible.

They are currently in 14th place and after enduring a winless run, they secured a morale-boosting 1-0 win at home to league leaders Brixham.

This means they have eased any lingering relegation fears and can now look to move up the table.

A key month in the run-in is March as all but one game is at their Tiger Way home.

They start the month with visits of 15th-placed Stoke Gabriel, second-placed Ilfracombe Town and 10th-placed Dartmouth.

After this stretch they travel to Brixham where they will be aiming to pull off a similar result to the last time the two met.

The final games of the month are against third-placed Ivybridge Town and seventh-placed Millbrook.

April will be a trickier month for the Tigers with nine games, five of which are away.

There will also be the question for squad fitness as the games coming thick and fast.

The Tigers have over seven days rest between games on just one occasion as they look to make up for the games lost to the various storms in the winter.

Perhaps one team in the Tigers' sight will be rivals Honiton Town who are currently four points ahead in the table. They have played two games fewer than Axminster but also have a similarity tough final month to navigate.

Axminster begin the penultimate month of the season this Saturday at Tiger Way against Stoke Gabriel.

