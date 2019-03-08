Axminster Town announce preseason schedule
PUBLISHED: 13:17 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 29 May 2019
The 18/19 football season has not been over for long but clubs have already begun preparations for the next campaign.
Axminster Town - Wincanton Town
Saturday, July 13. 3PM
The Tigers, under the management of Johnny Hurford and Josh Stunell, begin their pre-season with a home tie against Somerset side Wincanton Town.
Wincanton play in the Western League Division One and finished last season in 14th place.
Axminster Town - Sherbourne Town
Wednesday, July 17. 7.30PM
The second game for the Tigers is the visit of Sherbourne Town.
They are based in Dorest and finished 13th in the Western League Division One, one place above Wincanton.
Beer Albion - Axminster Town
Saturday, July 20. 3PM
Axminster face their first Devon based opponents on July 20 when they travel to Beer Albion.
Beer play in the Devon and Exeter Football League in the Premier Division and finished the 18/19 season in 11th place.
Axminster Town - Willand Rovers FC
Thursday, July 25. 7.30PM
Next up for Hurford and Stunell's side is the visit of the Western League Premier Division champions Willand Rovers.
They came out on top in a close-fought title race, beating second placed Plymouth Parkway by just two points.
Axminster Town - Exwick Villa FC
Wednesday, July 31. 7.30PM
The Exeter based Exwick Villa will contest Axminster's penultimate preseason game on the final day of July.
In the 18/19 season, they won the Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division having lost just one game all season.
Their 110 goals scored and 22 conceded proved decisive as they pipped Newton to the title on goal difference.
Axminster Town - Newton Abbot 66
Saturday, August 3. 3PM
Axminster's final pre-season game before their season gets underway is against Newton Abbot 66.
They finished eighth in the South Devon Football League Division One with a record of nine wins, three draws and ten defeats.
