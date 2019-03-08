Advanced search

Tigers survive second half scare to beat Honiton

PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 August 2019

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Axmintser Town recovered from conceding two goals in three minutes to win their first away game of the season 3-2 away at Honiton Town.

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam CooperAction from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

The Tigers took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to full back Brad Loaring before doubling their advantage in the 21st minute via Tyler Wellman.

Honiton bounced back though with two goals in three minutes either side of the hour mark. Tom Perryman scored the first and Liam Dingle drew the sides temporarily level.

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam CooperAction from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Axminster recovered though and after a spell of pressure they retook the lead in 81st minute thanks to captain Dan Peach.

The game's early chances went to Honiton and forced two smart saves from goalkeeper Jason Hutchings.

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam CooperAction from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

They were soon made to rue those missed chances as Axminster opened the scoring. Brad Loaring sweetly struck a half volley from the edge of the area that fooled half the crowd as well as the goalkeeper as it flew into the far corner.

The goal encouraged the Tigers to press their advantage and they found the net again just ten minutes later.

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam CooperAction from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Again from the edge of the area, Tyler Wellman hit a driven shot into the bottom right corner.

Honiton were struggling to keep hold of the ball and the last meaningful action of the first half was a yellow card shown to Axminster's Tony Pinder.

The Hippos fought back though with a quick spell starting in the 59th minute.

A wonderful curling effort from Tom Perryman found its way into the net via the post to make the score 1-2.

Axminster barely had time to recover before a smart passing move left Liam Dingle with an open goal to score in and bring the sides level.

The two goal sucker-punch woke Axminster back into life and the final 20 minutes consisted of the Tigers looking for a way to retake the lead.

Their wishes were granted in the 81st minute when Ritchard Hebditch's shot at the end of a mazy run was parried by keeper Luke Ashford but Tigers captain Dan Peach was in the right place at the right time to finish the rebound.

The game ended with the score at Honiton 2-3 Axminster and all three points going to the away side.

Next up for the Hippos is a trip to Millbrook on Saturday, August 24, while the Tigers host Newton Spurs on the same day.

