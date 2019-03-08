Axminster Town, Honiton Town and Feniton all win - a round-up of local football from the final weekend of August

Jacob Rowe, who scored one of the goals and was later named Man of the Match, receiving the star player award from club sponsor erry Schofield of https://mjm-sports.co.uk/ Picture AXMINSTER FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Axminster Town head into September sitting sixth in the South West Peninsula League Premier East table after a 2-0 Tiger Way win over Torrington.

Jacob Rowe and Tony Pinder scored the Town goals.

Honiton Town were also in SWP League East action and they also won with the Hippos claiming a splendid 2-1 success at Holsworthy, a victory that saw Town move up into 11th place in then table.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League, their was a wonderful Friday night Premier Division 5-1 Acland Park win for Feniton over Whipton & Pinhoe for whom defender Kai Fisher saw red after picking up a brace of yellow cards. Aaron Pearse scored a brace and there were single goals from Ryan Guppy, Ben Allen and the impressive Max Cooper, who ran the visiting defence a merry dance all evening! In another Friday night encounter, Upottery, who beat Feniton 2-1 in a Monday night meeting, went down 4-0 away at cronies.

In Saturday's games, Beer Albion suffered a 5-0 thrashing at Bampton while Seaton Town went down by the odd goal in seven at Sidmouth Town Reserves.

In Division Two, Honiton Town Reserves suffered a third defeat inside a week, beaten 9-1 at Furzebrake by Beer Albion Reserves - the Hippos second string had previously lost 6-1 at Elmore Reserves and 4-3 at Tedburn St Mary.

In Division Three, Axmouth United were 4-2 home winners over Westexe Park Rangers and Dunkeswell Rovers claimed a second successive success, beating hosts Pinhoe 5-1. In another Division Three game, Upottery Reserves suffered a second straight defeat, losing 4-3 at Teignmouth Reserves - the Glebe Park men has also lost 6-2 at Pinhoe in their previous away game.

In Division Four, Millwey Rise were edged out 3-2 at Culm United. In Division Five, Awliscombe United were beaten 3-1 at home by Witheridge Reserves and, in Division Six, there was a 4-2 win for Offwell Rangers in their meeting with Cullompton Rangers Reserves.

In Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves were 6-1 Cloakham Lawn winners over visiting Tedburn St Mary Reserves.