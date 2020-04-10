Axminster Town, Honiton and Millwey Rise all net fine wins - East Devon Virtual League latest
PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 10 April 2020
Archant
All the latest from matchday four of the East Devon Virtual Football League
Axminster Town are the new leaders of the East Devon Virtual League Premier Division after they became the first team to defeat Exmouth Town, beating the Southern Road men 3-0 at Tiger Way. The Tigers, who have scored 10 goals in three successive wins since an opening day 1-1 home draw with Ottery, were two goals to the good at the break and sealed the points with a third, 15 minutes from time. Feniton were held to a 1-1 draw by Budleigh Salterton, but there was a fine home success for Honiton Town with the Hippos beating Beer 4-2 at Mountbatten Park, and that means its four games without success for the Fishermen. The other top flight game saw Ottery St Mary score twice in the first half of their home meeting with Sidmouth Town. The Vikings got one back after the break, but the Otters swiftly restored the two-goal lead and went on to seal a deserved win.
In Division One, Upottery were held for the second successive week when they shared six goals with hosts Cranbrook. The Glebe Park men remain unbeaten, but they have been knocked off top soot by an East Budleigh side that chalked up a third win in four outings with a 2-0 home success over Seaton Town.
Tipton St John struck a stunning win when they were 3-2 victors at Otterton a result made all the more remarkable as the Otters had led 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining! Lympstone were 3-1 winners at Exmouth Spartans in the fourth and final Division One game played on matchday four.
In Division Two, Milwey Rise continue to lead the way and they now sport a record of played four and won four after a 3-1 win at Dunkeswell Rovers. Colyton remain unbeaten also after they were 3-1 winners at farway United and Exmouth Rovers, who trailed 2-0 at half-time against home side Awliscombe, hit ba in the second half to take the honours with a 3-2 score line. The final game in Division Two was at Offwell where Axmouth United went through a fourth straight game without a win, beaten 2-1.
All the results from matchday four
PREMIER DIVISION
Axminster Town 3, Exmouth Town 0; Feniton 1, Budleigh Salterton 1; Ottery St Mary 3, Sidmouth Town 1; Honiton Town 4-2 Beer Albion 2
DIVISION ONE
Exmouth Spartans 1, Lympstone 3; East Budleigh 2, Seaton Town 0; Cranbrook 3, Upottery 3; Otterton 2, Tipton 3
DIVISION TWO
Farway United, Colyton 3; Offwell 2, Axmouth United 1; Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 3; Awliscombe 2, Exmouth Rovers 3
Latest tables
PREMIER DIVISION
P Pts
Axminster Town 4 10 Form DWWW
Exmouth Town 4 9 Form WWWL
Feniton 4 7 Form WWLD
Honiton Town 4 7 Form WLDW
Ottery St Mary 4 5 Form DLDW
Budleigh Salterton 4 4 Form LLWD
Sidmouth Town 4 3 Form LWLL
Beer Albion 4 0 Form LLLL
DIVISION ONE P Pts
East Budleigh 4 9 Form LWWW
Upottery 4 8 Form WWDD
Tipton 4 7 Form LDWW
Lympstone 4 6 Form LWLW
Otterton 4 4 Form DWLL
Exmouth Spartans 4 3 Form DDDL
Seaton 4 3 Form DDDL
Cranbroook 4 2 Form DLLD
DIVISION TWO P Pts
Milley Rise 4 12 Form WWWW
Colyton 4 10 Form DWWW
Awliscombe 4 6 Form WWLL
Dunkeswell 4 3 Form WLLL
Exmouth Rovers 4 6 Form LWLW
Offwell Rangers 4 6 Form LLWW
Farway United 4 3 Form LLWL
Axmouth United 4 1 Form LDLL
Matchday five results will be published here on Sunday (April 13)
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.