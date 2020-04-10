Advanced search

Axminster Town, Honiton and Millwey Rise all net fine wins - East Devon Virtual League latest

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 April 2020

All the latest from matchday four of the East Devon Virtual Football League

Axminster Town are the new leaders of the East Devon Virtual League Premier Division after they became the first team to defeat Exmouth Town, beating the Southern Road men 3-0 at Tiger Way. The Tigers, who have scored 10 goals in three successive wins since an opening day 1-1 home draw with Ottery, were two goals to the good at the break and sealed the points with a third, 15 minutes from time. Feniton were held to a 1-1 draw by Budleigh Salterton, but there was a fine home success for Honiton Town with the Hippos beating Beer 4-2 at Mountbatten Park, and that means its four games without success for the Fishermen. The other top flight game saw Ottery St Mary score twice in the first half of their home meeting with Sidmouth Town. The Vikings got one back after the break, but the Otters swiftly restored the two-goal lead and went on to seal a deserved win.

In Division One, Upottery were held for the second successive week when they shared six goals with hosts Cranbrook. The Glebe Park men remain unbeaten, but they have been knocked off top soot by an East Budleigh side that chalked up a third win in four outings with a 2-0 home success over Seaton Town.

Tipton St John struck a stunning win when they were 3-2 victors at Otterton a result made all the more remarkable as the Otters had led 2-0 with 15 minutes remaining! Lympstone were 3-1 winners at Exmouth Spartans in the fourth and final Division One game played on matchday four.

In Division Two, Milwey Rise continue to lead the way and they now sport a record of played four and won four after a 3-1 win at Dunkeswell Rovers. Colyton remain unbeaten also after they were 3-1 winners at farway United and Exmouth Rovers, who trailed 2-0 at half-time against home side Awliscombe, hit ba in the second half to take the honours with a 3-2 score line. The final game in Division Two was at Offwell where Axmouth United went through a fourth straight game without a win, beaten 2-1.

All the results from matchday four

PREMIER DIVISION

Axminster Town 3, Exmouth Town 0; Feniton 1, Budleigh Salterton 1; Ottery St Mary 3, Sidmouth Town 1; Honiton Town 4-2 Beer Albion 2

DIVISION ONE

Exmouth Spartans 1, Lympstone 3; East Budleigh 2, Seaton Town 0; Cranbrook 3, Upottery 3; Otterton 2, Tipton 3

DIVISION TWO

Farway United, Colyton 3; Offwell 2, Axmouth United 1; Dunkeswell Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 3; Awliscombe 2, Exmouth Rovers 3

Latest tables

PREMIER DIVISION

P Pts

Axminster Town 4 10 Form DWWW

Exmouth Town 4 9 Form WWWL

Feniton 4 7 Form WWLD

Honiton Town 4 7 Form WLDW

Ottery St Mary 4 5 Form DLDW

Budleigh Salterton 4 4 Form LLWD

Sidmouth Town 4 3 Form LWLL

Beer Albion 4 0 Form LLLL

DIVISION ONE P Pts

East Budleigh 4 9 Form LWWW

Upottery 4 8 Form WWDD

Tipton 4 7 Form LDWW

Lympstone 4 6 Form LWLW

Otterton 4 4 Form DWLL

Exmouth Spartans 4 3 Form DDDL

Seaton 4 3 Form DDDL

Cranbroook 4 2 Form DLLD

DIVISION TWO P Pts

Milley Rise 4 12 Form WWWW

Colyton 4 10 Form DWWW

Awliscombe 4 6 Form WWLL

Dunkeswell 4 3 Form WLLL

Exmouth Rovers 4 6 Form LWLW

Offwell Rangers 4 6 Form LLWW

Farway United 4 3 Form LLWL

Axmouth United 4 1 Form LDLL

Matchday five results will be published here on Sunday (April 13)

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Council defends workers spotted cutting grass inside closed play area in Honiton

District council workers were seen cutting grass inside a Honiton play area which is closed to the public. Stock image

