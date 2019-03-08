Advanced search

Axminster Town, Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town all beaten on a bad day for local teams

PUBLISHED: 20:22 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 24 August 2019

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

The penultimate Saturday of August was not a good day for the three local sides that play in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

All three, Axminster Town, Honiton Town and Sidmouth Town, were beaten. Axminster went down 5-3 at home to Newton Abbot Spurs while Sidmouth Town lost 2-0 at Brixham and Honiton Town went down by the same score on their visit to Millbrook.

In the FA Cup, Exmouth Town will host Southern League Premier Division Yate Town on Tuesday September 3 in a Preliminary Round replay after the two sides drew 2-2 in Gloucestershire. Town, who twice led before being pegged back for the second time in the 78th minute, had as their goalscorers, Aaron Denny and Jordan Harris.

A draw was considered a 'fair result' and the two sides will try against Southern Road, Exmouth in 10 days time. Jamie Durrant was named the Town 'Man of the Match'.

Budleigh Salterton were also in action. The Robins entertained Alphington in their second home game of the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East Division, but they went down 4-1 with only a late Jake Chudley goal - the full back scored when the Robins' were already 3-0 down - to show for their efforts.

Ottery St Mary were in Scott Ricards Solicitors Devon League South & East Division action and they suffered a second successive defeat, going down 4-1 at a Kingskerswell Athletic side that sit top of the fledgling table with four wins from as many outings. The Otters, who entertain Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves on Monday (August 26), in a game that kicks off at Washbrook Meadow at 3pm, sit bottom. However, Monday's opponents are also yet to get a point in their league campaign - Spurs Reserves have lost all three of their early season outings.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, Beer Albion were mighty impressive as they chalked up a second successive home win, beaten Whipton & Pinhoe 3-2 and Topsham-based Cronies were 4-3 winners at Bampton whole Seaton Town shared six goals at Colyford Road with Hatherleigh Town. However, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 10-0 at Okehampton Argyle.

