Axminster Town hosting Willand Rovers in Thursday night pre-season friendly

Archant

Axminster Town are in pre-season action on Thursday night (July 25) with a Tiger Way game against Willand Rovers.

The Tigers have played three warm-up games so far; winning 1-0 against Wincanton, losing by the same score line to Sherborne and then defeating Beer Albion 6-1 in the Fishermen's Centenary Celebration match at Furzebrake last Saturday.

Tigers' joint boss Josh Stunell could not be happier with how the pre-season in moving along at Tiger Way.

He says: "Folk who know me are aware that I do not generally like pre-season. Often it's a time of concern in as much as, are you losing players, can you get those in that you feel will help you improve, and, I have to say, that this year the pre-season has been a ball!

"We have lost two of last years squad with Ashley Small heading for pastures new at Elmore and Charlie Skilton switching to Beer Albion, but we have gained a number of players from Bridport, all of whom are already making a big impact in terms of our selection options."

He continued: "From Bridport we are delighted to have secured the services of goalkeeper Jason Hutchings central midfielder Dan Peach and striker Richard Hebditch.

"We also have a commitment this season from Glen Gould who spent last year with Willand Rovers and, all in all, we are looking well set for the coming season."

New striker Hebditch netted a double in the 5-1 win at Beer with the other Town goals coming from Tony Pinder (2) and Will Hellier.

Thursday night's Tiger Way meeting with Willand Rovers will be a big test for this new-look Tigers team.

Stunell says: "Johnny (joint manager John Hurford] and I really could not be happier with how things have gone so far. We certainly seem to have created a special atmosphere in the dressing room and there is plenty of optimism about the challenges ahead."

Kick-off in the meeting with Willand Rovers is 7.30pm and admission is £3 for adults and free for U16s

Axminster Town begin their new life as a South West Peninsula League Premier Division East side with a Wednesday, August 14, East Devon derby date at Sidmouth Town (7.30pm).