Axminster Town hosting Willand Rovers in Thursday night pre-season friendly
PUBLISHED: 16:58 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 22 July 2019
Archant
Axminster Town are in pre-season action on Thursday night (July 25) with a Tiger Way game against Willand Rovers.
The Tigers have played three warm-up games so far; winning 1-0 against Wincanton, losing by the same score line to Sherborne and then defeating Beer Albion 6-1 in the Fishermen's Centenary Celebration match at Furzebrake last Saturday.
Tigers' joint boss Josh Stunell could not be happier with how the pre-season in moving along at Tiger Way.
He says: "Folk who know me are aware that I do not generally like pre-season. Often it's a time of concern in as much as, are you losing players, can you get those in that you feel will help you improve, and, I have to say, that this year the pre-season has been a ball!
"We have lost two of last years squad with Ashley Small heading for pastures new at Elmore and Charlie Skilton switching to Beer Albion, but we have gained a number of players from Bridport, all of whom are already making a big impact in terms of our selection options."
He continued: "From Bridport we are delighted to have secured the services of goalkeeper Jason Hutchings central midfielder Dan Peach and striker Richard Hebditch.
"We also have a commitment this season from Glen Gould who spent last year with Willand Rovers and, all in all, we are looking well set for the coming season."
New striker Hebditch netted a double in the 5-1 win at Beer with the other Town goals coming from Tony Pinder (2) and Will Hellier.
Thursday night's Tiger Way meeting with Willand Rovers will be a big test for this new-look Tigers team.
Stunell says: "Johnny (joint manager John Hurford] and I really could not be happier with how things have gone so far. We certainly seem to have created a special atmosphere in the dressing room and there is plenty of optimism about the challenges ahead."
Kick-off in the meeting with Willand Rovers is 7.30pm and admission is £3 for adults and free for U16s
Axminster Town begin their new life as a South West Peninsula League Premier Division East side with a Wednesday, August 14, East Devon derby date at Sidmouth Town (7.30pm).