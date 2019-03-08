Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster Town - How far will the Tigers travel in their 2019/20 league campaign?

PUBLISHED: 10:10 24 June 2019

Archant

Axminster Town will travel just over 2,000 miles in pursuit of points in their new life as a South West Peninsula League Premier Division East club.

Their travels begin in August with the second shortest round trip they will make all season! They make ne other away trip in August and that just happens to be the shortest journey of them all - the 11.1 miles to Mountbatten Park, Honiton.

The longest trip that the Tigers will make it the 179.4 mile round trip to face Millbrook - a trip they will make next April to complete their season.

It's not until February 2020 that the Tigers face their busiest month in terms of their league programme. The second month of the new year sees them go to Elburton Villa, Newton Abbot Spurs and Torridgeside.

The full month by month trip guide is: August - too Sidmouth (30.2) and Honiton (22.2); September - Ivybridge (118.6) and Torpoint Athletic (178.4); October - Torrington (141); Stoke Gabriel (102.2) and Crediton (74.2); November - Dartmouth (132.3) and Ilfracombe Town (145.4); December - Marjon, Plymouth (142.6) and Cullompton Rangers (44.2); January - Holsworthy (146.4) and Bovey Tracey (85.2); February - Elburton Villa (134.6), Newton Abbot Spurs (84.6) and Torridgeside (139.6); March - Brixham (109.8) and, in the final month of the campaign, April - Elmore (62.4) and Millbrook (179.4).

As for the two other East Devon-based teams that the Tigers will come up against, Sidmouth Town are set to travel 1,667.1 miles and Honiton Town will travel 1,669.2 miles.

However, the miles that the Tigers, Sidmouth and Honiton will negotiate are nowhere near as those that Exmouth Town must travel in their Western League programme for the Southern Road men, who face 21 away trips, will cover almost 3,000 miles in their new campaign!

Most Read

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors

Unique ship’s weekend visit to Lyme scuppered

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

Kilmington ‘tail end charlies’ so close to forcing big surprise

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Most Read

Axe Vale Show celebrates 25th anniversary in style

Axe Vale Show. Ref mha 26 18TI 2018 6227. Picture: Terry Ife

Intuitive Interiors - the person behind the Colyton business

Intuitive Interiors

Unique ship’s weekend visit to Lyme scuppered

The Phoenicia is heading for Lyme Regis. Picture Danielle Eubank

Woman taken to hospital after armed police swarm Honiton street

Kilmington ‘tail end charlies’ so close to forcing big surprise

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Jaguars up to second in Honiton Netball League

The four Honiton Netball Club teams that play in the Honiton Netball League; HNC Hot Shots, HNC Honeyz, HNC 3Ts and HNC Heat. Picture HONITON NETBALL CLUB

Brixington Blues U7s net another sparkling tournament success

Brixington Blues U7s at the Ottery St Mary Festival of Youth Football. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

Axminster Town - How far will the Tigers travel in their 2019/20 league campaign?

Devon Petanque League reaches the halfway stage of the 2019 campaign

Action from a singles petanque match

$article.content.name

Honiton Running Club at the AVR Woodland Relay meeting. Picture HRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists