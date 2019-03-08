Axminster Town - How far will the Tigers travel in their 2019/20 league campaign?

Archant

Axminster Town will travel just over 2,000 miles in pursuit of points in their new life as a South West Peninsula League Premier Division East club.

Their travels begin in August with the second shortest round trip they will make all season! They make ne other away trip in August and that just happens to be the shortest journey of them all - the 11.1 miles to Mountbatten Park, Honiton.

The longest trip that the Tigers will make it the 179.4 mile round trip to face Millbrook - a trip they will make next April to complete their season.

It's not until February 2020 that the Tigers face their busiest month in terms of their league programme. The second month of the new year sees them go to Elburton Villa, Newton Abbot Spurs and Torridgeside.

The full month by month trip guide is: August - too Sidmouth (30.2) and Honiton (22.2); September - Ivybridge (118.6) and Torpoint Athletic (178.4); October - Torrington (141); Stoke Gabriel (102.2) and Crediton (74.2); November - Dartmouth (132.3) and Ilfracombe Town (145.4); December - Marjon, Plymouth (142.6) and Cullompton Rangers (44.2); January - Holsworthy (146.4) and Bovey Tracey (85.2); February - Elburton Villa (134.6), Newton Abbot Spurs (84.6) and Torridgeside (139.6); March - Brixham (109.8) and, in the final month of the campaign, April - Elmore (62.4) and Millbrook (179.4).

As for the two other East Devon-based teams that the Tigers will come up against, Sidmouth Town are set to travel 1,667.1 miles and Honiton Town will travel 1,669.2 miles.

However, the miles that the Tigers, Sidmouth and Honiton will negotiate are nowhere near as those that Exmouth Town must travel in their Western League programme for the Southern Road men, who face 21 away trips, will cover almost 3,000 miles in their new campaign!