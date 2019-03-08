Axminster Town in Friday night action away at Crediton United

Axminster Town player Cameron Vere who was one of the Tigers' Man of the Match award winners in the 2-0 win at Alphington. Picture SARAH MCCABE Archant

Axminster Town went down 1-0 when they travelled to South Devon to take on a Brixham side who, like the Tigers, needed to win the game to bank the three precious points in terms of their respective bids for a top three finish in the SWP League Eastern Division this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster Town player Connor Swingler, one of the Tigers' Man of the Match award winners in the 2-0 win at Alphington. Picture SARAH MCCABE Axminster Town player Connor Swingler, one of the Tigers' Man of the Match award winners in the 2-0 win at Alphington. Picture SARAH MCCABE

The Tigers began well and looked dangerous going forward with wing back Kieran Daniels supporting the front play superbly well.

Brixham did well to stay in the game in the early stages and needed to use all of their experience to do so, slowing the game down as much as possible.

By the 25th minute the home-side started to have their success in the contest with Robbie Bowker pulling all the strings for the blues.

However, with no real goal mouth chances in the first half, the interval arrived with the game still searching for its first goal.

Brixham started the second period slightly better, putting the away side under some pressure from a succession of crosses.

The deadlock was finally broken on the hour mark. A ball crossed into the penalty area was cleared by the Tigers defence, but they switched off for the second phase of play with the ball being delivered back across the goal, this was headed goal wards by Steve Bowker who’s header looped past the outstretched Tigers keeper Ashley Smith nestling into the bottom corner!

The Tigers hit back and introduced Devon U18 starlet Charley Skilton who made an immediate impact.

The teenagers passing was excellent and allowed Ashley Small and Tony Pinder some bright moments.

In the 70th minute Brixham’s James Spence saw red after dragging Tigers Tony Pinder to the floor by his hair – the offence committed right in front of the match official!

The extra man advantage allowed the Tigers to have the majority of possession, but Brixham were too experienced to be overrun putting everyone behind the ball, and expertly dealing with Axminster’s attacking intent.

Late on, The Tigers had to thank Dan Beer for his defending as they were caught out on several occasions as they looked for the equaliser.

Five minutes from time, the home glovesman broke The Tigers hearts pulling off a terrific save from Cameron Vere’s 20-yard powerful drive.

The Tigers have to dust themselves off quickly as they travel to an inform Crediton United on Friday evening when kick-off is at 7.30pm.