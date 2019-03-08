Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axminster Town joint boss speaks about defeat at Ivybridge and the midweek visit of Crediton United

PUBLISHED: 13:54 10 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Axminster Town joint manager Josh Stunell lamented the Tigers' inability to convert chances after their 1-0 defeat at Ivybridge.

He said: "It was one of those games when we asked plenty of questions and, as a team, played well, but only up to the final third where, had we been able to tuck away the chances we created, we'd have picked up a fourth win of the season as opposed to travelling home having suffered a third defeat."

He continued: "On the positive side of things the most encouraging aspects of Saturday's game was the fact that we did fashion as many chances as we did."

Stunell then turned his attention to the coming matches, Wednesday night's Tiger Way meeting with Crediton United and Saturday's FA Vase tie at Helston. Stunell said: "It'll be a cracking game of that I am sure. They [Crediton] will no doubt come looking to get a result and that will suit us for, as the home side, the ball is in our court to take the game to the opposition and we will certainly look to do that."

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Teenager’s Seaton beach clean

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Teenager’s Seaton beach clean

Lily Sweetland, 18, is planning a beach clean at Seaton. Picture: Lydia Sweetland

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town joint boss speaks about defeat at Ivybridge and the midweek visit of Crediton United

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Millwey Rise seal cup progress with 4-3 Central win

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton Hawks end O60s League with victory that secures Division Two status

Bowls

Beer back to winning ways with cup success over Winchester

Beer Albion away at Otterton. Ref mhsp 35 19TI 9193. Picture: Terry Ife

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists