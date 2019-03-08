Axminster Town joint boss speaks about defeat at Ivybridge and the midweek visit of Crediton United

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Axminster Town joint manager Josh Stunell lamented the Tigers' inability to convert chances after their 1-0 defeat at Ivybridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He said: "It was one of those games when we asked plenty of questions and, as a team, played well, but only up to the final third where, had we been able to tuck away the chances we created, we'd have picked up a fourth win of the season as opposed to travelling home having suffered a third defeat."

He continued: "On the positive side of things the most encouraging aspects of Saturday's game was the fact that we did fashion as many chances as we did."

Stunell then turned his attention to the coming matches, Wednesday night's Tiger Way meeting with Crediton United and Saturday's FA Vase tie at Helston. Stunell said: "It'll be a cracking game of that I am sure. They [Crediton] will no doubt come looking to get a result and that will suit us for, as the home side, the ball is in our court to take the game to the opposition and we will certainly look to do that."