Axminster Town joint boss speaks on the Tigers' midweek win over Honiton Town

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Axminster Town joint boss Josh Stunell was delighted with his teams 2-0 midweek floodlit success over Honiton Town.

Goals from Tyler Wellman either side of half-time saw the Tigers to their first clean sheet success since an August 31, 2-0, Tiger Way win over Torrington.

Stunell said: "We needed that! The thing is that, of late, performances have not been as bad as the results suggest. We genuinely have not had the rub of the green in recent weeks and this clean sheet win ought to do our general all-round confidence the world of good."

He continued: "To be fair to them [Honiton Town] they did hit the bar on two occasions, so maybe things are starting to even themselves out and we are going to get a run of good fortune."

Stunell had praise for two goal Wellman. He said: "Tyler is a good player, but he has not had the best of times this season as he has spent much of the time adjusting to the pace after he had a season out last year with being in Australia. We have worked hard with him and he is a very genuine lad and I'd like to think that his two goals are something of a 'payback' to us for standing by him.

"I certainly expect him to score more goals now. Indeed, he should really have had a hat-trick to go with his Man of the Match award as he missed an easier chance than the two he tucked away!"

On the clean sheet, Stunell said: "It's always the icing on the cake as a coach if your team win, win well and have a clean sheet so we have to be pleased. It has been a while coming, but as I have already alluded to we have not been playing that badly, it's just that results have not gone our way!"

Another thing that made the Tigers' derby win all the more impressive was that they went into the game without four senior players.

Stunell explained saying: "We were without Connor Swingler, Richard Hebditch, Callum Garrett and Mark Scott - the first three through injury and the latter as he is serving a suspension for a red card, so that makes a clean sheet win all the sweeter."

There's no game for the Tigers this Saturday (they are next in action on Monday, October 21 when they go to Crediton United for a league game) and that is a fact welcomed by the Town joint boss who says: "It's been relentless of late playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Wednesday for what seems week after week so to get a breather this Saturday is great.

"We have asked the lads not to be turning out for anyone else and to use the Saturday off to recharge the batteries so we can all be sharp and at it from the first whistle at Crediton United on Monday night."

For that Monday night game at Crediton the Tigers hope to have striker Richard Hebditch back.

Stunell says: "Rich is close, very close and I'd like to think he will be with us in Mid Devon on Monday night."