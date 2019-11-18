Axminster Town Ladies suffer cup exit at Budleigh Salterton

Axminster Town ladies: Back row (left to right) Maddie Carter, Ruth Fouracre, Kayleigh Beer, Fenella Clode, Poppy Kitchen, Zoe Hutter and Kat Marlow. Front row (left to right) r Frankie Steed, Hebe Dyer, Josie Stebbings and Jordyn Jarvis. Picture SPURSTOM Archant

Axminster Town Ladies exited the Devon County FA Supplementary Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-0 at Budleigh Salterton, writes SpursTom.

An energy-sapping surface combined with the recent lack of action owing to all the recent rain, meant for a rather 'low-key' affair between two teams who usually serve up thrilling encounters.

However, two players stood head and shoulders above the rest, Town goalkeeper Hebe Dyer and her opposite number, Budleigh glovesperson Laura Stephenson.

The Tigers gave as good as they got for long periods, but there was just the one goal scored before the break and only a wonderful Dyer save prevented a second. At the other end of the pitch both Kayleigh Beer and Fenella Clode went close for the Tigers.

A second goal midway through the second half confirmed the Tigers exit from the competition.