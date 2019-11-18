Advanced search

Axminster Town Ladies suffer cup exit at Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 14:43 19 November 2019

Axminster Town ladies: Back row (left to right) Maddie Carter, Ruth Fouracre, Kayleigh Beer, Fenella Clode, Poppy Kitchen, Zoe Hutter and Kat Marlow. Front row (left to right) r Frankie Steed, Hebe Dyer, Josie Stebbings and Jordyn Jarvis. Picture SPURSTOM

Axminster Town ladies: Back row (left to right) Maddie Carter, Ruth Fouracre, Kayleigh Beer, Fenella Clode, Poppy Kitchen, Zoe Hutter and Kat Marlow. Front row (left to right) r Frankie Steed, Hebe Dyer, Josie Stebbings and Jordyn Jarvis. Picture SPURSTOM

Archant

Axminster Town Ladies exited the Devon County FA Supplementary Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-0 at Budleigh Salterton, writes SpursTom.

An energy-sapping surface combined with the recent lack of action owing to all the recent rain, meant for a rather 'low-key' affair between two teams who usually serve up thrilling encounters.

However, two players stood head and shoulders above the rest, Town goalkeeper Hebe Dyer and her opposite number, Budleigh glovesperson Laura Stephenson.

The Tigers gave as good as they got for long periods, but there was just the one goal scored before the break and only a wonderful Dyer save prevented a second. At the other end of the pitch both Kayleigh Beer and Fenella Clode went close for the Tigers.

A second goal midway through the second half confirmed the Tigers exit from the competition.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Store closure prompts Axminster ‘shop local’ Christmas initiative

A poster promoting Totally Locally Axminster’s Christmas message created by local artist Kerry Golightly

Tiverton and Honiton general election candidates confirmed

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restorative justice comforts Uplyme woman after teenage son’s death

Jane Ure from Uplyme. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Croyde man pleads insanity as Exeter triple murder trial opens

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Chard edged out in close encounter with table-topping St Austell

Rugby ball.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town Ladies suffer cup exit at Budleigh Salterton

Axminster Town ladies: Back row (left to right) Maddie Carter, Ruth Fouracre, Kayleigh Beer, Fenella Clode, Poppy Kitchen, Zoe Hutter and Kat Marlow. Front row (left to right) r Frankie Steed, Hebe Dyer, Josie Stebbings and Jordyn Jarvis. Picture SPURSTOM

Pearse is spot on as Feniton win well at Colyton

Cooke stars as Honiton 2nds are beaten by Topsham 2nds

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton bowlers in fine form with wins over Ottery and Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Senior success for Williams, Boehm and Tunnicliffe

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists