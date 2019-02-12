Advanced search

Axminster Town ladies book Devon Cup final berth

PUBLISHED: 10:06 20 February 2019

The Axminster Town ladies’ team, who have only been playing in the Devon Women’s League for two short seasons, have won their way into the Graddon Vending Devon Ladies’ County Cup final to be played at the end of next month.

The team were formed by the Axminster Town Football Club vice chairman Martin Keightley, who is also the manager of the Town ladies’ team.

Understandably, the manager is very proud of what his charges have achieved in such a short space of time.

He says: “Given the fact that we are just two years into our being, I think it’s a tremendous achievement for a team made up entirely of locally based players and now they have a cup final to look forward to.”

The team’s cup run this season has been one jam packed with ‘giant killing’!

They have beaten Premier Division sides Activate and Ilfracombe and also the Division One leaders Budleigh Salterton as well as Plainmoor to reach the final, which is to be played at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA on Friday, March 29, with a 7.15pm kick-off.

Axminster ladies have 26 players in their squad, with the age range running from 16 to 42!

They are captained by Abi Potter and their leading scorers are Kayleigh Beer and Bianca Rocha. The team sponsor is Scott Rowe Solicitors, but what the team would dearly love to find is a sponsor who might be able to help with the purchase of tracksuits that they could wear to the cup final next month.

Anyone who can hep is asked to contact Martin [Keightley] on 07534 658612.

The ladies play their home matches at the Tiger Way home of Axminster Town and, indeed, can be seen this coming Sunday (February 24) when they entertain Budleigh Salterton ladies in a Devon League fixture. With the visitors sitting top and the Town ladies in third spot, it’s sure to be an exciting match.

