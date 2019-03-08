Advanced search

Axminster Town ladies lift the Devon Women’s Supplementary Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:56 31 March 2019

Axminster Town ladies after their Devon Cup win over Buckland Athletic. Picture ATLFC

Axminster Town ladies after their Devon Cup win over Buckland Athletic. Picture ATLFC

Axminster Town ladies lifted the Graddon Vending Devon Women’s Supplementary Cup with a 3-1 victory over Buckland Athletic Reserves under the floodlights at the Coach Road, Newton Abbot home of the Devon FA.

The Axminster Town ladies and their management. Picture ATLFCThe Axminster Town ladies and their management. Picture ATLFC

What made the success all the more impressive was the fact that Buckland are one of the top ladies football teams in Devon, playing in the Premier Division, and they were looking top retain the county cup, while Axminster Town ladies ply their league trade in Division One of the Devon Women’s League where they are set for a fifth placed finish this season.

The Premier Division side took an early lead, but the Tigers, who had begun nervously, settled into the contest and deservedly levelled just before half-time with a slick finish from Bianca Rocha.

After the break it was the Town ladies that took charge and, with goalkeeper Hebe Dyer well protected by her back line, it was the Tigers who netted the game’s all-important third goal when, with 20 minutes remaining, Rocha struck again.

Three minutes later, Roche was in the right place at the right time to score at the far post, completing her hat-trick in the process as well as ensuring that Axminster Town ladies would, have their name etched on the county cup.

Axminster Town ladies before the start of the Graddon Vending Devon Womens Cup final, Picture ATLFCAxminster Town ladies before the start of the Graddon Vending Devon Womens Cup final, Picture ATLFC

Hat-trick star Bianca Roche was named Player of the Match.

Axminster Town ladies manager Martin Keightley said: “Two and half years ago we began this team and I am so proud of this latest achievement.

“Throughout this campaign the team have show great spirit, both individually and collectively and this cup success is no more than they deserve and it also caps off a great season for us.”

Axminster Town ladies in action. Picture ATLFCAxminster Town ladies in action. Picture ATLFC

