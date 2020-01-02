Axminster Town in managerial change

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Axminster Town joint boss Jon Hurford has stepped down from his dual managerial role at the club.

The Tigers have released a statement that reads:

'The club is saddened to announce that Joint Manager Jon Hurford has stepped down from all club management duties with immediate effect.

Jon, says: "I have got my busiest time of the year coming up at work and I feel I need to focus more on that at the moment, my aim is to get injury free and get back playing for the Tigers as soon as I can."

Jon has given everything to the club for the past three seasons and for that we are extremely grateful and sincerely thank him for his exceptional dedication and commitment and I am looking forward to seeing him back playing.

Josh Stunell will take sole control of all first team affairs.

Press Release ends.

The first game for Stunell, as the 'stand alone' manager of the Tigers will be this Saturday's (January 4) trip to Holsworthy.

The North Devon-based side sit third bottom having banked 14 points from their 17 league games so far. The Tigers head up the Holsworthy on 18 points from 19 games and looking to put last Saturday's 9-0 mauling at Cullompton Rangers behind them.

As for the Holsworthy current form it stands at one win in 11, a 3-2, October 22 success over Torridgeside since when they have lost four an drawn one in the league and also drawn a Devon Bowl tie against Sidmouth who they then knocked out in a penalty shoot-out.

The Tigers are without a win since an October 16, 2-0 Tiger Way win over Honiton Town. Since that East Devon derby success have lost six and drawn one - that draw being 1-1 in the home meeting with Elburton Villa.

In terms of their away record this season, the Tigers are without a win on opposition turf since a 3-2 win at Honiton Town on August 21.