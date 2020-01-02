Advanced search

Axminster Town in managerial change

PUBLISHED: 07:14 02 January 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Axminster Town joint boss Jon Hurford has stepped down from his dual managerial role at the club.

The Tigers have released a statement that reads:

'The club is saddened to announce that Joint Manager Jon Hurford has stepped down from all club management duties with immediate effect.

Jon, says: "I have got my busiest time of the year coming up at work and I feel I need to focus more on that at the moment, my aim is to get injury free and get back playing for the Tigers as soon as I can."

Jon has given everything to the club for the past three seasons and for that we are extremely grateful and sincerely thank him for his exceptional dedication and commitment and I am looking forward to seeing him back playing.

Josh Stunell will take sole control of all first team affairs.

Press Release ends.

The first game for Stunell, as the 'stand alone' manager of the Tigers will be this Saturday's (January 4) trip to Holsworthy.

The North Devon-based side sit third bottom having banked 14 points from their 17 league games so far. The Tigers head up the Holsworthy on 18 points from 19 games and looking to put last Saturday's 9-0 mauling at Cullompton Rangers behind them.

As for the Holsworthy current form it stands at one win in 11, a 3-2, October 22 success over Torridgeside since when they have lost four an drawn one in the league and also drawn a Devon Bowl tie against Sidmouth who they then knocked out in a penalty shoot-out.

The Tigers are without a win since an October 16, 2-0 Tiger Way win over Honiton Town. Since that East Devon derby success have lost six and drawn one - that draw being 1-1 in the home meeting with Elburton Villa.

In terms of their away record this season, the Tigers are without a win on opposition turf since a 3-2 win at Honiton Town on August 21.

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

New Year’s Day swim at Lyme Regis

Some of last year's Lyme Lungers. Picture: LRRC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Cranbrook Under-10s celebrate netting super sponsorship from local company RST

The Cranbrook Under-10s line up in front of one of the vehicles beonging to Rick Stokes Transport (RST) who are based at the Greendale Business Park and have provided the team with a splendid new kit. Picture: CRANBROOK FC

Fireworks at Beer to welcome the new year

New Year fireworks display at Beer. Picture:t Chris Martin

Axminster Town in managerial change

Football on pitch

SOHC in-house derby launches 2020 league action

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's second team vs East Devon. Picture: Andrew Coley

Mental health support group Open Arms holds art exhibition at Thelma Hulbert Gallery, Honiton

One of the works of art by the Open Arms group. Picture: Thelma Hulbert Gallery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists