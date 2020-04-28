Advanced search

Axminster Town, Millwey Rise, Seaton Town and Upottery all through to KO Cup last eight

PUBLISHED: 09:22 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 28 April 2020

Archant

East Devon Virtual Football League KO Cup second round results and quarter-final draw

With the East Devon Virtual Football League having just four games to go to complete its inaugural season, attention, on the latest matchday, was switched to the KO Cup which saw 16 teams battling it out for quarter-final berths.

There were two draws amongst the eight ties with Awliscombe ending all square with visiting Upottery – the sides drawing 1-1 and that was also the score at Millwey Rise where Exmouth Rovers scored late on to bag a replay.

The most emphatic winners of the round were Premier Division leaders Exmouth Town who showed Division One table-toppers Lympstone what life might be like for them next season should the Lympets, as is expected, go on and win promotion, by scoring two goals in each half to sail into the last eight. The other big round two winners were Ottery St Mary who saw off Colyton 4-2 at Washbrook Meadow. A storming first 20 minutes saw the Otters into a 4-0 lead, although Colyton got a goal back late in each half, the Otters were not to be denied a deserved place in the last eight.

Otterton are through after edging a close encounter at home to Dunkeswell Rovers thanks to a goal midway through the second half and that was also the score by which Beer Albion booked their last eight berth, winning 1-0 at Sidmouth Town.

Seaton Town’s fine cup form continued as they brushed aside their league worries with a splendid 2-0 win at higher ranked Budleigh Salterton and Axminster Town scored a goal in each half to win 2-1 at Tipton.

REPLAYS: In the two replays, Upottery were 3-0 winners over Awliscombe while Millwey Rise won 2-1 at Exmouth Rovers to seal the final quarter-final berth.

KO Cup Round Two scores:

Awliscombe 1, Upottery 1; Millwey Rise 1, Exmouth overs 1; Otterton 1, Dunkeswell Rovers 0; Ottery St Mary 4, Colyton 2; Tipton 1, Axminster Town 2; Budleigh Salterton 0, Seaton Town 2; Lympstone 0, Exmouth Town 4; Sidmouth Town 0, Beer Albion 1

Replays: Upottery 3, Awliscombe 1; Exmouth Rovers 1, Millwey Rise 2

The KO Cup quarter final draw:

Exmouth Town v Beer Albion

Seaton Town v Axminster Town

Millwey Rise v Upottery

Otterton v Ottery St Mary

Ties to be played on Friday, May 1

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

The Saint: The Steve Williams interview

Steve Williams. Ref edr 03-18TI 4401. Picture: Terry Ife

CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7898 Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

The Saint: The Steve Williams interview

Steve Williams. Ref edr 03-18TI 4401. Picture: Terry Ife

CANCELLED – Honiton Agricultural show called off due to coronavirus

Honiton Show 2019. Ref mhh 31 19TI 1030783. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7898 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town, Millwey Rise, Seaton Town and Upottery all through to KO Cup last eight

Seaton skipper remains positive that he will get some cricket this season

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Upottery CC – remembering when the villagers hosted a Marcus Trescothick XI

Marcus Trescothick with Upottery CC officials when the club staged a match for the 2008 Marcus Trescothick Benefit Year. Picture UPOTTERY CC

Axe Cliff golfer and his dog raising NHS funds with golf ball retreival

Golf club and ball

Axminster Cricket Club - a look back to the final game of the 1987 season

The Axminster CC Presidents Invitation XI in 1978. Standing (left to right): Alan Jones, Tony Rockett, Gerald Marsh, Gerald Copp, Roger Hurrell, Robert Harris, Neville Pritchard. Seated (left to right): Mike Marsh, Martin Leach, Andrew Moulding, Dick Sturch. Picture DICK STURCH
Drive 24