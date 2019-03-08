Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axminster Town net five in superb home show / Honiton Town net point at Dartmouth

PUBLISHED: 21:50 17 August 2019

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Archant

Axminster Town served up a five-star show as they thumped Plymouth Marjons 5-0 at Tiger Way in their first South West Peninsula League Premier East home game of the new campaign.

The Tigers served up the perfect response to their disappointing 2-1 Wednesday night defeat at Sidmouth Town.

A feature of the excellent all-round team display was that Town had five different scores with their goals being netted by Dan Beer, Jacob Rowe, Dan Peach, Richard Hebditch and Ben Allen.

Axminster Town are in local derby league action this coming Wednesday (August 21) when they make the short trip to Mountbatten Park to meet Honiton Town (6.30pm).

Sidmouth Town made it back-to-back league wins, following up their 2-1 midweek Manstone Lane success over Axminster Town with a superb 4-2 triumph at Torrington.

Indeed, the win in North Devon sees the Vikings sitting in a lofty fourth position in thee fledgling table!

Completing an unbeaten day for the three East Devon teams playing in the SWPL Premier East this season were Honiton Town, who shared two goals with hosts Dartmouth.

South West Peninsula League, Premier East Division results from Saturday, August 17

Axminster Town 5, Plymouth Marjons 1; Dartmouth 1, Honiton Town 1; Elmore 1, Cullompton Rangers 1; Ilfracombe Town 8, Stoke Gabriel 4; t Martins 4; Millbrook 3, Torridgeside 1; Torproint 0, Crediton United 3; Torrington 2, Sidmouth Town 4

Latest table

P W D L F A Pts

Bovey Tracey 2 2 0 0 11 0 6

Ilfracombe Town 2 2 0 0 13 4 6

Torpoint Athletic 3 2 0 1 10 8 6

Sidmouth Ton 3 2 0 1 9 10 6

Millbrook 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Cullompton Rangers 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Elburton Villa 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Dartmouth AFC 3 1 1 1 5 6 4

HONITON TOWN 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

AXMNSTER TOWN 2 1 0 1 6 2 3

Brixham 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Newton Abbot Spurs 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

Torrington AFC 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

Crediton United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

Ivybridge Town 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Torridgeside 3 1 0 2 3 11 3

Elmore 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Holsworthy 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

Stoke Gabriel 3 0 0 3 7 14 0

Plymouth Marjons 3 0 0 3 2 13 0

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days festival: A weekend of hits ahead

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

Colyton Grammar School students celebrate their A level results. Picture Rosie Parsons Photography

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Outstanding’ grades for Honiton students on A level results day

Honiton students (L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Honiton man caught out in paedophile hunters’ sting

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days festival: A weekend of hits ahead

Saturday night's main act, Ziggy Marley. Picture: Zach Weinberg

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

Colyton Grammar School students celebrate their A level results. Picture Rosie Parsons Photography

Axminster declares a climate emergency

Axminster mayor Anni Young outside The Guildhall where solar panels may be installed to help reduced the town's carbon footprint. Picture: Chris Carson

‘Outstanding’ grades for Honiton students on A level results day

Honiton students (L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town net five in superb home show / Honiton Town net point at Dartmouth

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC

Millwey Rise sink Beer in final warm-up game

Football on pitch

Two more juniors complete solo flights at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club

Dan Hender (centre with Mum Sally and Dad, Rob, after the youngster became the latest Devon & Somerset Gliding Club junior to complete a solo flight. Picture: JILL HARMER

Flamingos win close race for the 2019 Honiton Netball League summer season title

Charity Togs shop manager retires

Retiring charity shop manager Ann Kilford (second from right) receives a thank-you card from fellow care service members (l/r) Rhoda North, Rita Corryer and Margaret Spencer-Brown. Picture: Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists