Axminster Town net five in superb home show / Honiton Town net point at Dartmouth

Axminster Town's summer signing from Bridport Town, striker Richard Hebditch. Picture AXMINSTER TOWN FC Archant

Axminster Town served up a five-star show as they thumped Plymouth Marjons 5-0 at Tiger Way in their first South West Peninsula League Premier East home game of the new campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tigers served up the perfect response to their disappointing 2-1 Wednesday night defeat at Sidmouth Town.

A feature of the excellent all-round team display was that Town had five different scores with their goals being netted by Dan Beer, Jacob Rowe, Dan Peach, Richard Hebditch and Ben Allen.

Axminster Town are in local derby league action this coming Wednesday (August 21) when they make the short trip to Mountbatten Park to meet Honiton Town (6.30pm).

Sidmouth Town made it back-to-back league wins, following up their 2-1 midweek Manstone Lane success over Axminster Town with a superb 4-2 triumph at Torrington.

Indeed, the win in North Devon sees the Vikings sitting in a lofty fourth position in thee fledgling table!

Completing an unbeaten day for the three East Devon teams playing in the SWPL Premier East this season were Honiton Town, who shared two goals with hosts Dartmouth.

South West Peninsula League, Premier East Division results from Saturday, August 17

Axminster Town 5, Plymouth Marjons 1; Dartmouth 1, Honiton Town 1; Elmore 1, Cullompton Rangers 1; Ilfracombe Town 8, Stoke Gabriel 4; t Martins 4; Millbrook 3, Torridgeside 1; Torproint 0, Crediton United 3; Torrington 2, Sidmouth Town 4

Latest table

P W D L F A Pts

Bovey Tracey 2 2 0 0 11 0 6

Ilfracombe Town 2 2 0 0 13 4 6

Torpoint Athletic 3 2 0 1 10 8 6

Sidmouth Ton 3 2 0 1 9 10 6

Millbrook 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Cullompton Rangers 2 1 1 0 4 2 4

Elburton Villa 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Dartmouth AFC 3 1 1 1 5 6 4

HONITON TOWN 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

AXMNSTER TOWN 2 1 0 1 6 2 3

Brixham 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Newton Abbot Spurs 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

Torrington AFC 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

Crediton United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3

Ivybridge Town 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Torridgeside 3 1 0 2 3 11 3

Elmore 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Holsworthy 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

Stoke Gabriel 3 0 0 3 7 14 0

Plymouth Marjons 3 0 0 3 2 13 0