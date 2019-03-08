Brad Loaring named Axminster August's Player of the Month
PUBLISHED: 13:28 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 05 September 2019
Brad Loaring has become the first winner of Axminster Town FC's Player of the Month for this season.
The young defender has been a constant in the team throughout August as the Tigers enjoyed a record of three wins and two defeats.
His particular highlight came in the away match at Honiton where he scored a wonder goal from the edge of the area during the team's 3-2 victory.
Axminster are currently ninth in the South West Peninsula Football League Premier East table ahead of their clash away at Ivybridge Town on Saturday, September 7, at 3pm.
