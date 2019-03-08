Brad Loaring named Axminster August's Player of the Month

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper Archant

Brad Loaring has become the first winner of Axminster Town FC's Player of the Month for this season.

The young defender has been a constant in the team throughout August as the Tigers enjoyed a record of three wins and two defeats.

His particular highlight came in the away match at Honiton where he scored a wonder goal from the edge of the area during the team's 3-2 victory.

Axminster are currently ninth in the South West Peninsula Football League Premier East table ahead of their clash away at Ivybridge Town on Saturday, September 7, at 3pm.