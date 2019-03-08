Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Brad Loaring named Axminster August's Player of the Month

PUBLISHED: 13:28 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 05 September 2019

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

Brad Loaring has become the first winner of Axminster Town FC's Player of the Month for this season.

The young defender has been a constant in the team throughout August as the Tigers enjoyed a record of three wins and two defeats.

His particular highlight came in the away match at Honiton where he scored a wonder goal from the edge of the area during the team's 3-2 victory.

Axminster are currently ninth in the South West Peninsula Football League Premier East table ahead of their clash away at Ivybridge Town on Saturday, September 7, at 3pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man arrested after thefts from vehicles in Cranbook area

Woman freed from car on A35

Wretched trial for ‘robo-flop’ mower in Honiton – which has been plagued by joyriders and interference

Robot lawn mower (stock image). Picture: Getty

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Elderly man’s fall in Honiton car park prompts investigation into setting up new pick-up and drop-off zone

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Brad Loaring named Axminster August’s Player of the Month

Action from Honiton Town v Axminster Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier Divison East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Lyme Lifeboat Week hits £36,000 jackpot

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Millwey Rise edged out at Culm United

Richards stars as Dunkeswell knock over the Pins

Lyme Regis Henry Broom Rose Bowl finalists are confirmed

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists