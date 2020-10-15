Axminster Town power to 15-0 win under the Tiger Way floodlights

Action from the Axminster Town 2-0 FA Vase defeat to Clevedon Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Archant

A look at a night of many goals at Tiger Way as Axminster Town beat Stoke Gabriel 15-0 in a South West Peninsula League Premier East meeting.

When you are struggling at the foot of the table having lost seven of your first eight league games and just been dumped out of the FA Vase, the one game you do want next, is a home meeting with the only side to sit below you in the table, writes Steve Birley.

What’s more, when that side also happens to be a team conceding goals at the rate of a dozen an outing, it’s fair to say ‘opportunity-knocks’.

Well, that was exactly the case for Josh Stunell and his Axminster Town side as they took on Stoke Gabriel under the Tiger Way floodlights and duly beat the South Devon-based team 15-0.

Six goals before the break were added to with nine more in the second half and the Tigers had eight different scorers.

Ahead of the game, Tigers boss Stunell had rightly said his team were facing a ‘no win situation’ as they clearly had to win, and win emphatically.

They did just that and they got the perfect start with Marcus Fanson scoring after just 87 seconds.

Fanson went on to score four while 18-year-old striker Reece McCabe bagged a hat-trick. Kieran Daniels also netted a treble and there were single strikes from Josh Lukins, Tom Tricker, Malky Jones, Charlie Skilton and Tony Pinder.

Tigers boss Stunell has high praise for the visiting team who had former Ottery St Mary striker Corey Ringer in their starting line-up.

Stunell said: “Fair play to them for they never stopped battling from first whistle to last. “They are a wonderful example of a football team that are clearly enjoying playing the game and no matter what the situation of the match they are in, they continue to give their all for each other and their team shirt and that is very impressive.”

He added: “Mind you, I don’t think they helped their cause by starting with a 3/5/2. That said, I guess it does show they came to us fancying they had a chance – and why not – but the 3/5/2 left them very exposed and, having got the early goal, it was always going to be a hard night for them at Tiger Way.”

On his own team’s performance, the Tigers boss said: “We were clinical with our finishing and the hat-trick that young Reece [McCabe] got will do him the power of good.

“He is a talent and he making his way in the game – and playing above his years - finding out just how the game can take you down one minute and then up the next - but that is all part of it, especially when you play up top, and I was delighted for him that he got his hat-trick.”

Stunell continued: “It was good to be able to give Callum [Garrett] a good 70 minutes. It was just the sort of workout he needed as he continues his return from injury.

“We were able to use all three subs and get good playing time in legs.

“However, we also need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.

“Yes, scoring 15 is special, yes, a look at the table after this score makes it a better view for Tigers followers, but we must temper any excitement of a 15-goal win with the fact that we still have plenty of work to do to haul ourselves further up the table.

“I am confident that we have the ability in our dressing room to be in a much healthier spot than we currently have in the table.

“We need to focus on making sure that we keep doing the things we do well on a consistent basis, cut out the silly errors and make sure that, both individually and collectively, we know our jobs within the team structure.

“If we follow that process and we make sure we apply ourselves every time we pull the shirt on, then we will be OK.”

Next up for Axminster Town is a Saturday (October 17) visit to a Torridgeside outfit that sit third in the table with 20 points from their seven game so far.

They are currently unbeaten in seven games since a September 12, 2-1 away defeat at Brixham who were the last team to visit Torridgeside, drawing with them 2-2 last Saturday.

Torridgeside were also in midweek action, they drew 1-1 at Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday night.

In the first game of the season, Torridgeside beat Stoke Gabriel 15-0.

Stunell says of Saturday’s challenge: “It’s a tough one, but we can travel up there with some renewed confidence. We are not a bad side and I truly belive we are very capable of bringing something back with us on Saturday evening.”