Axminster Town Reserves are ‘ruthless’ in their despatching of Newton Abbot 66 Reserves

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Axminster Town Reserves hardly had to get out of first gear as they defeated Newton Abbot 66 Reserves 14-0 in a Tiger Way pre-season contest.

The week before the Tigers second string had been ‘spoken to’ by team boss Dan Prettejohn of their need to be more ruthless in front of goal after a 3-0 win over Forton Rangers.

The players answered their manager – and in some style too!

Prettejohn said: “To be frank all I can really take from a game like this one is to say ‘its miles in the tank’ in terms of the players and pre-season. In terms of the competitive nature of the contest, we were far too strong for them.

“Given I had asked for greater conviction in front of goal the week before I can’t really say anything about a 14-0 score line!”

Tonight (Wednesday), The Tigers second team entertain Beer Albion and Prettejohn says: “Now this will, I am sure, be a very different game and will provide us with a serious challenge.”