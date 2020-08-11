Axminster Town Reserves are ‘ruthless’ in their despatching of Newton Abbot 66 Reserves
PUBLISHED: 08:41 11 August 2020
(c) Image Source
Axminster Town Reserves hardly had to get out of first gear as they defeated Newton Abbot 66 Reserves 14-0 in a Tiger Way pre-season contest.
The week before the Tigers second string had been ‘spoken to’ by team boss Dan Prettejohn of their need to be more ruthless in front of goal after a 3-0 win over Forton Rangers.
The players answered their manager – and in some style too!
Prettejohn said: “To be frank all I can really take from a game like this one is to say ‘its miles in the tank’ in terms of the players and pre-season. In terms of the competitive nature of the contest, we were far too strong for them.
“Given I had asked for greater conviction in front of goal the week before I can’t really say anything about a 14-0 score line!”
Tonight (Wednesday), The Tigers second team entertain Beer Albion and Prettejohn says: “Now this will, I am sure, be a very different game and will provide us with a serious challenge.”
