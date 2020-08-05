Advanced search

Axminster Town Reserves net clean sheet pre-season success over Forton Rangers

PUBLISHED: 11:12 05 August 2020

Upottery Reserves made a winning start under new manager Dan Prettejohn as they won a pre-season friendly against Forton Rangers.

The Tigers second string, a new team at Tiger Way, were quickly into their stride and the Perry St League visitors had no answer to the pace and passing of the home side.

Goals from Sam Winslade, Tom Barnes and Tom Edwards, saw the Tigers into a 3-0 lead just 25 minutes into the contest.

There were to be no further goals scored which meant a clean sheet for Tigers’ goalkeeper Jack Trevisic.

However, Axminister Town Dan Pettijohn was not over enthused with the entire 90 minutes show from his side.

He said: “Without wanting to sound like a hard task master it was a competent show, but we will need to be more ruthless in front of goal when we get into league action.

“That said, to be fair to the lads, pre-season games with the number of changes you inevitably make, never allow a team to really get any momentum going.

“All in all, I have to be pleased with a clean sheet the three-goal margin success in the first game for many of the lads for a long while owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and the early end to last season.”

