Axminster Town's midweek cup tie OFF

A waterlogged football pitch Archant

The Wednesday rain saw to the end of any hope of play in the Axminster Town versus Willand Rovers Devon St Luke Bowl after the Tiger Way playing surface failed a mid-afternoon pitch inspection.

It completed a clean-sweep of East Devon midweek matches to meet a watery end as also off were the Wednesday night game set for Exmouth Town (against Plymouth Parkway in the Les Phillips Cup) and at Manstone Lane, Sidmouth where the Vikings were set to entertain Crediton United in a South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

Axminster Town, who are without a game this Saturday (November 2) are next in action on Saturday week (November 9) when they are set to host Holsworthy in a South West Peninsula League Premier East game.